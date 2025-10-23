Sports being used as a diversion in today’s America

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.,

President Emeritus, Teen Mentoring Committee of Ohio,

Touchdowns, aces, homeruns and goals are terms associated with sports. Each day of the week, we’ll hear one or more of these words used on television or radio. And of course, we attend these sporting events and see them in real time.

Jim McKay, the late legendary ABC sports journalist said, “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” That expression will live on forever. If you recall, The Wide World of Sports was a popular show some years ago and that expression was a part of it.

Sports have a way of making us compartmentalize life. We forget what is happening around us. Our emotions run the gamut as we cheer for our favorite teams and players.

It is a billion-dollar industry, yet it is also a part of our psyche. We grow up with sports and the competition embedded in them. Winning and losing are a part of us.

Some will say that winning doesn’t matter. Well, it does matter if you are keeping the score. Somebody will win and somebody will lose. That is just the nature of it.

We are in the midst of three popular sports now which are baseball, football and hockey. It is a fun time, and it makes for great conversations and bragging rights. The games people play make life a little easier, especially during these times.

It is a relief to talk about sports and not politics. After all, you won’t harbor bad feelings talking about sports. I am not sure about politics.

The political climate in this country is fraught with detours, and postponements. We are saddled with indecision, and some would say inequality.

The government shutdown is now more than three weeks old. Each side is stuck in their position and not budging. As a result, a part of our American way of life has been compromised.

Families are beginning to feel the effects of tighter budgets. Money in households is not flowing as freely. We don’t say “keep the change” as much.

For example, daycare expenses once not a problem is now a problem. Parents are out of work because they have been fired or laid off.

If you are from another country, and attend college in America, you are nervous and afraid every day. You are unsure as to whether you will be picked up and deported. Having the correct visas seemingly doesn’t matter.

What is most troubling is that when you are taken, you are taken to undisclosed locations and justice is put off.

Recently, journalists who cover the Pentagon were asked to sign new rules and regulations. If they don’t adhere to these rules, your press credentials will be revoked. Chief Pentagon spokesperson, Sean Parnell said, “The policy does not ask them to agree, just to acknowledge that they understand what our policy is. We stand by our policy because it’s what’s best for our troops and the national security of this country.”

Approximately 30 journalists have refused to sign the document. JJ Green, National Security Correspondent at Washington news station WTOP said, “I’ve never seen that place not buzzing like a beehive.” Green turned in his press credential last Wednesday. Television stations had to remove their equipment by Friday.

So, with news reporters leaving, we will probably see less interviews and less information about military activities. We will just have to wait and see.

The National Guard is gaining in popularity for all the wrong reasons. They have been sent to major cities like Washington DC and Memphis Tennessee. Why they are there depends upon who you ask. Some say it is because of crime and others say their cities are being targeted.

There are other cities that have been identified so we will see who is next. Here is a thought. Just turn on your television or listen online to sports. It will give you a momentary respite from today’s troubles.