Grand Opening of Campaign Headquarters of Scott Colom for U.S. Senate

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The committee for Scott Colom for U.S. Senate held a grand opening at their campaign headquarters Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 811 East River Place in Jackson, MS from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. The event included live music, great discussions, and great food.

Mississippi Democrats nominated District Attorney Colom for U.S. Senate during the March 12th primary election, to challenge incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the November U.S. Senate general election.

Early arrivals sitting around a table in one of the offices spoke openly with The Mississippi Link concerning why they were attending the open house for Colom. Such comments included the following:

Evester Simpson stated she was at the grand opening because of what she and her parents had gone through before black people had the legal right to vote without fear of intimidation. She became involved in the civil rights movement right after high school and traveled with Fannie Lou Hammer and other women that participated in the movement. She said, “I have great respect for Scott and his entire family.”

Les Range shared, “I am a long-time family friend and have known Scott since he was a youngster and I am proud of how he has developed and worked during these tough times. It is time for a generational change in MS where we have young people in politics serving us.”

Barbara McHenry said, “ I am here to support Scott because he will help to lower the health premiums, help restore the Medicaid cuts and help preserve some of the rural hospitals in Mississippi.”

Ruth Johnson shared, “I am concerned about health care and in hearing Scott speak, I feel he is going to fight for us and as a senior citizen, this is very important to me.”

Maretta Carter shared, “I have followed Scott Colum throughout his campaign and the message he is advocating is in line with what we need in this state and this country today.”

William McHenry stated he was from Starkville, MS and knew the Colom family well. He stated he had a profound respect for all their accomplishments in Mississippi. “I am looking forward to having leadership in Washington, which focuses on Mississippi,” he said.

Henry Beason expressed his reason for being at the grand opening. He said, “I am here today because of a statement by the Greek Philosopher Plato who said, ‘One of the penalties for not participating in politics is that you wind up being governed by your inferiors,’ so we must get involved.”

Allie Lester Beaton said, “As one with a visual disability, I want to get involved and make sure that the voice of the disabled community is being heard.”

Marilyn Triplett chimed in saying, “I am here because when I graduated from high school my parents were unable to vote in Mississippi, and I do not want to see that day returned.”

Carolyn Townes, a retired social worker stated in reference to Colom: “I believe this man has the credentials, experience, the knowledge, and absolutely the inspiration to help us!”

Savina Schoenhofer, a retired nurse stated, “We have to have a change in the Senate, we have to have somebody that represents the whole of Mississippi and not not just the prividledge few, and we have to have somebody that can gain the respect not only of our citizens but the other lawmakers that they work with. These are the reasons I believe that Scott Colom is the right person.”

Sharon Lobert, also a retired nurse stated, “Our current senator, Cindy Hyde Smith is a disgrace; she does not stand up for Mississippians and to have a background in Mississippi, I am sure you can talk to those in rural areas and find out she has done nothing! When we try to visit her in her office she literally runs from us. Her office now has a sign that says by appointment only.” Lobert ended by saying: “ I believe Mr. Colom is truly someone who is going to reach out to the people of Mississippi, engage the people, find out what their concerns are and respond to the questions and concerns we have which our current senator does not do.”

Katherine Dieterich stated she grew up on the coast but moved to NY in 1977 but for the last eight years have spent the cold weather months in Mississippi back at her roots. She started, I am getting involved because I just personally think that Trump & MAGA are existential threats to our country and therefore the world as we have seen played out. She went on to say “I think in Mississippi, to be more specifically, we have a MAGA caused log jam on getting things that the people of Mississippi need rather than the special interest groups. This is why I am here, and I am delighted to learn more about Scott Colom.

Once the event got underway, Pam Johnson introduced Colom. She said, “I have known Scott since he was a student at Millsaps.” She at the time stated she worked at the Trial Lawyer’s Office. She noted that she got to know him as a very enthusiastic young man that wanted to serve people.

Colom, in his remarks stated Pam Johnson represented the values of the campaign and thanked her for the introduction and for what she had done for the campaign. He shared two significant points regarding what his team was doing was just the opposite of what “Cindy High Prices” had done. He stated in speaking of the incumbent, “The only thing she has done is given us high prices and that is why I refer to her as such. We are doing the opposite by showing up all over the state listening to voters, finding out what matters to them and learning about their lives and their stories. Real leadership is rooted in listening, showing up and letting people know you care. “

Colom told The Mississippi Link: “Mississippians are feeling the pressure of rising costs, and they are not seeing the leadership they deserve from Cindy Hyde-Smith. We are opening this office in Jackson because we are building a grassroots campaign that is focused on showing up, listening, and delivering for people across the state.”