Gladys Marie Johnson marks ‘Four Score’ in ageless style

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Oh, how the tea was spilled! Who would have ever guessed that the young woman from Fitzgerald, Georgia, who married a preacher and served as First Lady of Farish Street Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi for fifty-six years, would have told her sister Diane as a youngster that marrying a minister would be too restrictive? And who knew that the same phenomenal woman always told her family that she wanted four boys, but once marrying that preacher – Reverend Dr. Hickman Morgan Johnson – five amazing daughters came forth?

You just had to be there at VenU by Roseburgh, 420 Meadowbrook Road in Jackson Saturday, April 11, 2026, to feel the love for, and get the inside scoop on, the deeply revered Birthday Queen. Many still call her First Lady, others say Marie, and a few say MJ. To those grands, all eight of them, she is Maaga. The program created by her devoted daughters ensured a grand celebration for their mother’s 80th birthday. The theme was Motown Fancy. The prescribed attire was Fancy Fascinators & Fedoras. Adrian & The Deltones provided the classic Motown sound throughout the event – solid gold.

On this special night, the Birthday Queen left the wearing of her hats to her granddaughters. Each in turn introduced by emcee – Dr. Lori Johnson – before sauntering past the head table wearing the hats that Gladys Marie had showcased through the decades.

Farish Street Baptist Church Pastor, Reverend Eric D. Williams blessed the food before guests were treated to a feast provided by Kreole Soul, LLC. The birthday cake was delicious, as was the crème brule. After the meal, the grands danced and sang to selections being played by Dee Jay “Cynt Marie,” “droppin the beats and not the ball,” on you guessed it, WGMJ radio’s “Saturday Soul on Motown Memory Lane” program, including Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” The Marvelettes “Wait A Minute Mr. Postman,” and Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin.”

Special flowers were presented to the Birthday Queen in the form of sharing by select guests beginning with former co-worker at Provine High School, Mrs. Peter’s – they have been friends for twenty-five years. From Marie’s church family, came Ms. Nellie Tolliver, “Marie and I have been knowing each other for over 55 years…we met on the campus of Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University), we were graduate students, I was having a bad day. Marie prayed with me and for me and we have been friends ever since. Someone once said that God gives us a friend so that we won’t walk alone. Marie has been by my side. Thank you, Marie. Also, in Proverbs it tells us that a friend is like a relative and so thank you for being like a family member, Marie. I pray that your day and your gifts will be a blessing from God and I am thankful that God has given me a true, good friend, for over 55 years. Happy Birthday!”

Marie’s baby sister Diane spilled the tea mentioned above, and also a story about how as young girls, “Marie and our sister Shirley were always spending time in a little playhouse not far from the main house and they stayed late until it got dark and it worried my mother, who said she was going to break that up. They came to the playhouse and put white sheets on it. That did work. It scared them so much they never went back there. She shared that she stayed with Hickman and Marie when she was attending Thee I Love, and “one night Hickman knocked on my door and said, Diane I think Marie is in labor, and she was, and so out the door we went and she had her little bag and she would take a few steps and when the contractions came she would (fill in Diane’s demonstration of Marie wobbling and cooing fluttery noises), but we made it to the hospital and a few hours later Cynthia was born. She stated in a tone that made the room go completely still, “Marie always encouraged me. She has always been there for me, and I will forever appreciate her as my sister. I love her so much…they didn’t have to open their doors to me when I was going to Jackson State, but they did. She was the maid of honor at my wedding…”

Marie’s neighborhood bestie, Diana Kerry Smith, shared about their love of quilting and presented a special quilt that she had made for this occasion. Grands Courtnei, Denea, and Allyson then shared endearing messages of how “Maaga” supports, advises, encourages, takes them places and is always there for them, keeping them busy, and even waking them in the middle of the night to pray. The room grew still once again as the youngest, Allyson – age 11, shared her love for her grandmother through heartfelt tears, until her aunt and godmother, Dr. Lori, stepped in to relay, “she just wanted to say she loves you MAAGA for everything, everything, and everything.”

Has there ever been an occasion that wasn’t lifted by the words and delivery of Reverend Dr. Hickman Morgan Johnson? This high occasion was no different – imparting his unique knowledge, stories, and humor. “She asked me to jump, and I said how high baby? What makes for a good marriage? One word – Yes. Y E S makes for a really good marriage…what do you get for someone who has everything…I decided the one thing that would make her day complete is to do this,” and he bent down and delivered what sure seemed to be the perfect birthday kiss. One of the grands then stated, “I’ve been on this earth for seventeen years and I have never seen them kiss before, and he just did it three times in a row.”

And then it was Marie’s turn, “Well the Lord being in charge you never know what you’re going to have to do. I’m very happy and thankful for this time in my life. You have given me so much by being here with me today. The children didn’t really tell me, especially Lori, what they were going to have today…it is a blessing to be standing here just a few hours before April 12th, my actual birthday.” She spoke about her own mother, midwives, and her becoming a seven-month baby…I reflect on that…it has been a great journey…once you have your children and go through what you do, you just thank God so much for the blessings. God knows what’s best for you because I wouldn’t take anything in the world for these five daughters that we have…they have been the greatest joy in my life. To all of you, you have given my heart joy that is filled beyond the amount that you can say in words.” She mentioned Mrs. Maggie Turner’s profound help to her during her early years as First Lady, then asked everyone to stand and conclude the event by praying together, the Lord’s Prayer.