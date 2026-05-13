Senator Kamesha Mumford hosts a Women of Faith Legislative Luncheon

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Senator Kamesha Mumford, MS Dist. 26, hosted a Women of Faith Legislative Update Luncheon, May 7, 2026, at Char Restaurant in Jackson.

Senator Mumford was elected to her position in a special election, November 4, 2025, replacing the vacant seat previously held by Mayor John Horhn who was sworn in as Jackson’s mayor July 1, 2025.

Senator Mumford, a founding partner of Mumford & Mumford’s Law firm, is married to Prosecuting Attorney Gerald Mumford. She previously served as an attorney and municipal court judge in Canton, Miss.

Women from all walks of life, including several First Ladies from various churches attended the luncheon. Senator Mumford held the luncheon as a token of gratitude and fellowship toward women that exemplified faith in her leadership and supported her throughout her campaign.

The Mistress of Ceremony was Stephanie Parker Smith, a retired Postal Worker, and First Lady of Crossroads Baptist Church. Parker and Senator Mumford greeted everyone as they entered the gathering which was held in a private room. After everyone was seated Parker-Smith opened up with a powerful prayer.

At the request of Senator Mumford, each of the approximately 30 attendees were asked to introduce themselves, which seemed to make it a great networking session. Attendees included retirees, non-retirees, and business owners from occupations. There were those who were still working or retired to include caterers, educators, attorneys, and others in the legal field. There were accountants, realtors, bankers, insurance agents, postal workers, government workers, social workers, and non-profit workers.

Several women expressed their respect for the senator and described their relationships with her. Retired Chancery Judge Patricia Wise who was elected to the courts in 1989 said, “When I first met Kamesha, I knew there was something special about her. A judge has to look well into a person even before they speak. When Senator Mumford came to court, she always gave more than 100%. I see Senator Mumford today, but when I look into her future, I see so much more.”

Mumford’s mother Shirley Brown, first lady of St. Mark Baptist Church thanked everyone for the love and support given to her daughter throughout and beyond the campaign. She spoke of how proud she and her family were of Kamesha for all her positive accomplishments.

When the senator stood to speak, she first thanked everyone for coming and expressed her appreciation for all the support she has received from those in attendance as well as others throughout the community. “I invited you here for a legislative update, but I really just wanted to see you all,” she said.

After she broke the ice with that comment, she had everyone’s attention. She spoke of the bills she had written but unfortunately had failed in committee. She also spoke of the bill that she had written, which passed in the 2026 Regular Session but did not have her name on it. It was Mississippi House Bill HB1404 called, “fraudulent utility conversion,” which is when a landlord receives payment for utilities from a tenant but knowingly fails to pay the utility provider, causing the tenant’s services to be interrupted. Everyone applauded.

At the end of her presentation, attendee Joyce Harper spontaneously began singing “You Deserve it, My Hallelujah belongs to you.” The others in attendance joined in with what felt like a–close-of-Sunday worship service.

Mumford plans to undertake many other bills to include getting cameras in some neighborhoods for safety, and legislation for promoting healthy moms and healthy babies. She invited the guests to feel free to contact her with their concerns.