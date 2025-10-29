MDHS announces temporary pause in SNAP benefits due to federal shutdown

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has announced that due to the ongoing federal shutdown, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the month of November will not be issued.

This pause in benefits is a direct result of the federal shutdown and is not a state-level decision.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has directed states not to transmit the EBT issuances files to EBT vendors until further notice. As a result, no new SNAP benefits will be issued for November unless federal guidance changes, however, previous benefits will remain accessible.

Existing clients are reminded to fulfill all requirements to maintain SNAP eligibility.

At this time, MDHS has not received confirmation from federal partners on when benefits will resume. MDHS will provide updates to beneficiaries and retailers as the situation develops. MDHS SNAP customer service representatives will continue to be available to answer technical questions but will not be able to provide information on the timing of benefit issuance.

SNAP clients and community groups are encouraged to visit http://www.mdhs.ms.gov/home/federal-shutdown-updates/ for the latest information on SNAP updates and a comprehensive list of local food resources.

Questions & Answers regarding this announcement:

Q: Will Mississippi SNAP recipients receive November benefits?

A: If the federal government shutdown continues, November SNAP benefits may be delayed or may not be issued.

Q: If a SNAP client has a balance on their EBT card from a previous month, will they be able to use those benefits after November 1?

A: Currently, SNAP clients will maintain access to previous month’s benefits.

MDHS advises our clients who have unused SNAP benefits from October or previous months to make eligible purchases with those benefits. Because the length of the shutdown is uncertain, MDHS recommends that clients purchase shelf-stable items such as canned goods.

Q: When will the state be able to issue SNAP benefits again?

A: Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, there is no clear timeline for when states will be able to issue SNAP benefits again. MDHS will continue to follow guidance from the federal government and will communicate when more information is available.

SNAP clients and community groups are encouraged to visit http://www.mdhs.ms.gov/home/federal-shutdown-updates/ for SNAP updates and a list of local food resources.

Q: What actions should SNAP recipients take to maintain their compliance with program requirements during the shutdown?

A: SNAP recipients should continue to report household changes, submit requested verifications, and complete any scheduled interviews.

Q: Where can clients find updates about the impact of the federal shutdown on MDHS-administered programs like SNAP?

A: Visit MDHS.MS.GOV or follow our agency’s social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.

Please note that MDHS county office staff do not have any additional information on SNAP benefits beyond October.

http://www.mdhs.ms.gov/home/federal-shutdown-updates/

Q: Are there other resources available to help Mississippi families meet their food needs?

A: To find a list of local food pantries, please visit:

North Mississippi:

Mid-South Food Bank: https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/find-food?locsearch=38107&loccountry=US&locdistance=25&sortdir=distance-asc&loccategories=none

Central Mississippi:

Mississippi Food Network: https://www.msfoodnet.org/help/

South Mississippi:

Catholic Charities of South Mississippi: https://catholiccharitiesofsouthms.org/

Q: Can SNAP recipients use existing benefits during the shutdown?

A: Yes, all benefits on your account prior to November 1, 2025, are available to use.

Q: If a SNAP client receives a notice that they were approved for November benefits, will they receive those benefits on their EBT card?

A. No. Although MDHS will continue to accept and process applications, SNAP clients will not receive November benefits until and unless further guidance is issued to MDHS by FNS.

For additional FAQs, visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/home/federal-shutdown-updates/#h-faqs.

ABOUT- MDHS (the Mississippi Department of Human Services) a state agency dedicated to serving the people of Mississippi. With offices in all 82 counties, MDHS provides a wide range of public assistance programs, social services, and support for individuals and families of all ages – from early childhood to older adulthood.