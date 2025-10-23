13 Trick-or-Treat Safety Cautions from AMR Medics

The smartest Halloween goblins go trick-or-treating with safety foremost in mind. Research has found that a child is more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. Injuries from tripping and falling are also common.

Paramedics at American Medical Response (AMR) give these 13 trick-or-treating safety tips to keep this year’s Halloween scary and fun, not scary and dangerous.

Be sure adults always stay with the children. Do not let the group split up.

Decide on a definite route and timetable before leaving your house. Finish your trip before dark. If your group is still trick-or-treating after dark, stay in well-lit areas.

If, during your outing, you are at times in a car, make certain everyone in your vehicle is fully buckled up, no matter how short the drive is.

To help drivers easily see the children, costumes should be brightly colored and reflect light. To make dark costumes more visible, strike reflective tape across the chest, back and on the shoes.

Be certain the children can see where they are going. Use make-up on the kids’ face, not masks. Masks are hard to see and breathe through. Avoid hats, helmets, wigs, and beards.

Costumes should fit well, not so loose as to trip over or snag on things. The children should wear flat shoes in the right size with closed toes and good tread. Avoid over-sized shoes such as a clown might wear.

Costumes should be flame-retardant all over, including capes. Carry flashlights, never candles or torches.

Every child should have at least one hand free, preferably both hands. Instead of letting a child carry a candy bag by hand, add a strap to the bag, drape the bag over one shoulder and under the other arm. Be sure the bag doesn’t drag on the ground. Do not wear monster gloves.

Insist that the children stay on sidewalks, walk facing the traffic, cross only at intersections, do not run across lawns and do not jump ditches.

Approach only those houses with outside lights on. Do not go into homes.

Do not eat any treats until the group has returned home and an adult has examined each item. Eat nothing that is remotely suspicious looking. Look for items that appear to have been unwrapped and then rewrapped.

Dress for the weather, stay alert and keep handy a small first aid kit for scraped knees and other minor injuries. If severe injury happens, call 911 immediately.