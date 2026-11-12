The Mississippi Link Congratulates Scott Colom – AP declares democratic victory in Mississippi U.S. Senate Race

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

Mississippi has made history. Democrat Scott Colom has defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the state’s modern political history, delivering a stunning political victory and signaling a significant shift in Mississippi’s political landscape.

The Associated Press declared Colom as the winner Wednesday, November 11, with his lead reaching 4,585 votes as the remaining ballots continued to be processed.

In a major development Wednesday evening, Hyde-Smith conceded the election. According to WAPT, CNN reported that Hyde-Smith personally contacted Colom to acknowledge her defeat. The Colom campaign confirmed that the two had spoken and that the Republican incumbent had conceded the race.

The concession brings a dramatic conclusion to a contest that kept Mississippi voters watching election returns for more than a week.

Colom’s victory makes him Mississippi’s first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction and the first Democrat elected to represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate since 1982.

For Black Mississippians, the significance of this victory extends far beyond party politics. It represents a historic breakthrough in a state where generations of African Americans fought for the right to vote, demanded equal representation and challenged political systems that too often excluded their voices.

Colom, a former district attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Judicial District, built his public service career around criminal justice reform, accountability and fairness. His work as a prosecutor earned him recognition beyond Mississippi and eventually led President Joe Biden to nominate him for a federal judgeship.

That nomination never advanced after Hyde-Smith refused to return the necessary Senate approval paperwork, effectively blocking his path to the federal bench.

Now, in an extraordinary political reversal, Mississippi voters have elected Colom to the very institution where Hyde-Smith helped derail his judicial nomination.

The election also brings renewed attention to Hyde-Smith’s controversial 2018 statement that she would be willing to sit on the front row of a public hanging. The remark drew national condemnation, particularly in Mississippi, where the history of lynching remains an enduring and painful part of the state’s racial history.

Eight years later, Black voters who once watched a sitting U.S. senator make a controversial reference to a public hanging now have a front-row seat to her losing the very Senate seat she sought to retain.

The symbolism is impossible to ignore.

Throughout the campaign, Colom presented himself as an alternative to the state’s longstanding Republican leadership, focusing on economic pressures facing working families, the cost of living, access to health care and the need for leadership that places Mississippi residents ahead of partisan politics.

His victory also reflects the importance of voter participation and grassroots political organization across the state.

In Hinds County, Holmes County and other communities with significant Black voting populations, voters helped build the foundation for Colom’s statewide victory. His campaign also demonstrated the importance of assembling a broader coalition capable of competing in counties traditionally dominated by Republicans.

The final days of ballot counting tested the patience of voters and placed renewed attention on Mississippi’s election procedures.

Affidavit ballots, absentee ballots and questions surrounding voter registration records became central issues as election officials worked to complete the count. The prolonged process also intensified scrutiny of Secretary of State Michael Watson and the state’s election administration.

For voters who waited through days of uncertainty, Wednesday’s announcement provided the outcome they had been anticipating.

The election represents more than a change in political leadership. It offers Mississippi an opportunity to reconsider its political identity and its future representation in Washington.

Colom will enter the Senate carrying expectations from voters who want measurable progress on economic opportunity, education, health care, voting rights and the needs of communities that have historically struggled to receive adequate federal attention.

His election also sends a powerful message to younger Mississippians, particularly Black children who have rarely seen someone who looks like them represent their state in the United States Senate.

Earlier this week, Colom reflected on that responsibility.

“For me, it’s my job to make sure I make it easier for the next Black boy or girl that has the work ethic, the vision, the values to do public service if they want to be a United States senator,” Colom said.

With Hyde-Smith’s concession and the Associated Press declaring his victory, Colom now stands at the center of a historic political transformation.

Official certification of the election results remains the final procedural step.

For Mississippi, the significance of this moment is unmistakable. A state whose political history has been shaped by racial division, voter suppression and decades of Republican dominance has elected a Black Democrat to the United States Senate.

Scott Colom has made history. Mississippi voters made it possible.