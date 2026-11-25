By Dr. Edelia J. Carthan,

Contributing Writer,

As families gather around their tables this Thanksgiving, there is another conversation worth having. Beyond the turkey, dressing, and family traditions, how much do we really know about the history behind the holiday? And what does that history have to do with Mississippi?

Consider the Mayflower Café, a downtown Jackson institution known for its seafood and comeback sauce. Established in 1935 by Greek immigrants George Kountouris and John Gouras, the restaurant received its name through a newspaper poll conducted by the Clarion-Ledger, according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia.

The year is significant. In 1935, Mississippi was firmly entrenched in Jim Crow. Black citizens faced segregation, disenfranchisement, and racial violence. Yet a restaurant in the capital city received the name of a ship celebrated in American history as a symbol of religious freedom.

“The Mayflower is a symbol of how deeply racism has been woven into the fabric of Jackson, Mississippi,” said Jermaine “JSTRUKTUUR” Jenkins, a longtime Jackson resident and star of the CarthanTV original series Tea, Lies and Alibis.

His observation raises a question about the history Americans celebrate and the experiences often excluded from those celebrations.

Freedom for whom?

The Mayflower arrived near Cape Cod in November 1620, carrying 102 passengers, including English religious Separatists seeking religious freedom. But the land was already occupied by Indigenous peoples whose ancestors had lived there for thousands of years.

The settlers established Plymouth Colony at Patuxet, a Wampanoag village devastated by an earlier epidemic. Their own accounts describe taking corn stored by Indigenous people.

In 1621, Wampanoag people and English settlers participated in a harvest gathering that later became associated with Thanksgiving. But the familiar story of cooperation rarely includes what followed.

As English settlements expanded, Indigenous communities faced increasing land loss and violence. In 1675, King Philip’s War erupted. Colonial forces destroyed Native settlements, killed civilians, and sold Indigenous captives into slavery. During the Great Swamp Fight on December 19, 1675, hundreds of Narragansett people were killed, including women and children.

And one year before the Mayflower arrived, captive Africans had already been brought to English Virginia in 1619.

One Atlantic crossing became a celebrated story of freedom. Another became part of the expansion of African bondage in English America.

The contradiction becomes clearer when we examine Mississippi’s founding.

The Mississippi Territory was established in 1798, and Mississippi became the nation’s 20th state on December 10, 1817. But the Choctaw, Chickasaw and other Indigenous peoples had occupied the region long before statehood.

According to the Museum of Mississippi History, white settlers forced the Choctaw and Chickasaw to surrender more than 30 million acres of their Mississippi homelands.

In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act. That same year, the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek forced the Choctaw to surrender their remaining communal lands in Mississippi. Large-scale removal began in 1831.

The Cherokee experienced their most infamous forced removal in 1838–1839, when thousands were driven west and approximately 4,000 died. These forced migrations became known collectively as the Trail of Tears.

What happened to the land?

Much of it became available for white settlement, cotton plantations and an expanding economy built on enslaved African labor. Indigenous displacement and African enslavement were both central to the expansion of Mississippi’s plantation economy.

For me, this history is personal.

My grandfather owned land in Holmes County in an area our family calls Choctaw. That name has always been part of our family’s geography. Understanding the history of the Choctaw people gives it a deeper meaning.

Our family history includes African and Indigenous ancestry. The land connects generations of our family to a larger story of settlement, displacement, survival, and ownership.

When I think about that property, I think about the people who lived on the land before Mississippi became a state. I also think about generations of Black families who worked to acquire and preserve property in a society that systematically denied them equal rights.

After emancipation, Black Mississippians acquired property and political power, but those gains faced organized resistance.

The Mississippi Plan of 1875 used violence and intimidation to suppress Black voting. The Mississippi Constitution of 1890 institutionalized disenfranchisement through poll taxes, literacy tests, and other restrictions.

In 1956, Mississippi’s congressional delegation signed the Southern Manifesto opposing the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education.

The struggle over land and political power did not end with Reconstruction or Jim Crow.

In 2026, Jennine Labuzan, a Black woman and mother of seven, spent 18 days in federal custody after refusing a court order to sign a quitclaim deed during a dispute involving more than 1,300 acres in Washington County.

Labuzan traced her family’s connection to the property to her ancestor Charles Augustus Labuzan, who acquired an interest in the land in 1836. Her ownership claim was disputed, and a federal court ruled against her.

Her case illustrates how complicated and costly disputes over ancestral property can become.

Land represents more than financial value. It carries family history, identity, economic security, and the possibility of generational wealth.

Danyelle Holmes, a tri-state leader with the Poor People’s Campaign, draws connections between the historical narrative surrounding the Mayflower and contemporary struggles over water, voting rights and Black landownership in Mississippi. “As a Black woman organizing in Mississippi, I want people to understand that the Mayflower is not just a ship in a history book. It is how white supremacy tells its own story, as freedom and courage and a new beginning, while the people it stepped on are left out of the story,” Holmes said. “That same habit of mind runs Mississippi right now. It is the reason the state can reach for control of Jackson’s water in a city that is overwhelmingly Black and call it good government. It is the reason our names quietly drop off the voter rolls in county after county and nobody in power calls it a crisis. It is the reason Black families in the Delta are losing land their grandparents bled for while the people taking it call it the law.” Holmes also invoked the legacy of Mississippi civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer. “Fannie Lou Hamer told this state she was sick and tired of being sick and tired, and I carry that with me. We are African people who were stolen from our land and then robbed of the land we built here. We are not asking for a seat at their table, and we are not asking them to change the name on a restaurant. We are organizing to take back our water, our vote, and our land, because freedom that only belongs to some was never freedom.”

The Mayflower Café remains a familiar part of Jackson’s history. But its name offers an opportunity to examine a much larger American story, one connecting European colonization, Indigenous land dispossession, slavery, Mississippi’s founding, and the continuing struggle to preserve family property.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let us remember the Wampanoag people who helped the settlers survive. Let us remember the Choctaw and Chickasaw whose homelands became Mississippi. Let us remember the Africans whose forced labor helped build the wealth of this state.

And let us remember the generations of families who fought to acquire and protect land that their descendants still call home.

Thanksgiving can be a time of gratitude, family, and reflection. But gratitude should not require us to ignore history.

Who occupied this land before us? Who benefited from its transfer? Who labored to produce its wealth? And whose descendants are still fighting to preserve their inheritance?

History is not simply a collection of dates. It is the connection between events, decisions, and their consequences.

You repeat what you don’t know. This Thanksgiving, perhaps the greatest gift we can give the next generation is a fuller understanding of the history beneath our feet.