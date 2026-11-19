By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

On the grounds of Tougaloo College, an institution deeply rooted in Mississippi’s Civil Rights Movement, a jubilant crowd gathered November 11 to celebrate a political victory more than a century in the making.

Scott Colom stood before supporters, family members, community leaders and civil rights veterans as Mississippi’s newly elected United States senator.

The atmosphere was electric. Supporters danced, embraced and wiped away tears. The Tougaloo College choir performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Sam Cooke’s timeless anthem, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” provided a fitting soundtrack for an unforgettable evening.

Tougaloo, once a refuge for activists challenging segregation, became the backdrop for a celebration connecting Mississippi’s past with its future.

Colom’s victory over Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith made him the first African American elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi since Reconstruction and the first Democrat elected to represent the state in the Senate since 1982.

Hiram Revels and Blanche K. Bruce were Mississippi’s first two Black U.S. senators, serving during Reconstruction. More than 140 years later, Colom joined their ranks.

The road to victory, however, was anything but easy.

For eight agonizing days following the November 3 election, Mississippi waited. As officials processed absentee and affidavit ballots, Colom’s narrow lead kept supporters hopeful but anxious. The November 10 deadline brought the race closer to resolution, and outstanding ballots from Hinds County helped solidify his advantage. On November 11, the Associated Press projected Colom the winner, setting the stage for the celebration at Tougaloo.

Throughout the campaign, Colom energized voters across Mississippi, particularly African Americans whose participation proved essential to his success.

He connected with college students, engaged working families and visited communities where voters often felt overlooked. His campaign challenged the notion that Mississippi’s political future was already decided.

His message was simple but powerful. Mississippi matters.

Black voters helped fuel the breakthrough. Their participation, combined with support from other Mississippians seeking change, demonstrated the strength of an energized electorate.

Among those attending the celebration was former Congressman Mike Espy, whose own political journey helped expand opportunities for Black leadership in Mississippi. In 1986, Espy became the first African American elected to Congress from Mississippi since Reconstruction. His U.S. Senate campaigns in 2018 and 2020 challenged Hyde-Smith and helped build a foundation of statewide Black political engagement. His presence at Tougaloo offered a powerful reminder that historic victories are often built upon the efforts of those who came before.

U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Tougaloo graduate, also celebrated the arrival of a new partner in Washington. For years, Thompson had been Mississippi’s only Democratic member of Congress.

Colom acknowledged civil rights pioneers, including Medgar Evers and Fannie Lou Hamer, whose sacrifices helped expand political opportunities for African Americans.

Reflecting on his journey, Colom told supporters, “All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this.”

His wife, Nadia, and their daughters, Lucy and Maddie, shared in the celebration.

Colom pledged to serve all Mississippians, including those who did not vote for him.

For Black Mississippians, the victory affirmed the strength of their political voice. For young people, it expanded their sense of what is possible. For the state, it offered a new chapter of leadership and opportunity.

The election demonstrated what happens when communities organize, voters participate and every ballot is counted.

Mississippi mattered. Mississippi voted. And Mississippi made history.