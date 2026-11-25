By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Time has not hurried on. The day-to-day slog, created by the will of 49.8 percent of American voters on November 3, 2024, has been difficult to accept. It has been devastating to see the American Presidency convoluted into a distribution center of pain, disruption, unconstitutionality, and embarrassment – all while the Republican President has enriched himself and his family and friends to outrageous levels. The harms, deliberately caused by what he called the One Big Beautiful Bill are staggering and made even more so knowing that the underpinning of the Bill was to create tax cuts for the wealthiest – including him.

Sometimes I wonder how so many of those 49.8 percent of voters can live with themselves. Lots of organizations did polling in September 2026 – Washington Post, Baptist News Global, CNN, Fortune, The Contrarian, Newsweek, to name a few – and there seems to be a consensus that 20-25 percent of them regret their vote. That equates to as many as 19.3 million voters having buyer’s remorse. Conversely, about to 74.5% of the 49% (2024 Trump voters) were satisfied with their vote. About sixty-four million Americans are okay with the carnage that has ensued.

How can so many Americans be okay seeing millions stripped of their health insurance? Or seeing poor families with children stripped of benefits and food subsidies? Or listen to lies every single day from their elected leader? Or seeing hundreds of thousands of dedicated federal workers fired or pressured to leave their jobs? Or seeing the usurping of the authority of independent agencies and government departments designed to protect all Americans – like the Department of Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? Or the oppressive rollbacks of diversity, equity, and inclusion gains, made over decades under Republican and Democrat administrations, to foster a more level racial environment in government, private sector, and higher education – as if the United States is now race-neutral? Worse than a cruel joke, far worse.

Is it okay with the Trump voters that he uses the Justice Department in his vocal and tenacious retribution campaign against those he believes wronged him in prior years – people like Letitia James, James Comey, Cassidy Hutchinson, Anthony Fauci, Jack Smith, former Representative Liz Chaney, Congressman Bennie Thompson, and many others? What about the assault on free speech – using the power of the presidency to attempt to silence NPR, BBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, The Associated Press, and The Kennedy Center? Is it okay with you that he treats dictators like Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un as royalty? Did you think it was Trump being funny, when during the recent midterm-cycle he said that he would give $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retained control of Congress? It’s not funny, it’s a foul example of his not governing for all Americans.

The midterm elections gave us clear insight into what a lot of Republicans are feeling about Trump. Several sources indicate that a third of Trump voters cast ballots for Democratic candidates. And the proof was laid bare on election night and in the days that followed. Forty seats in the U.S House of Representatives shifted from Republican to Democrat – including seventeen seats in states that had voted for Trump just two years earlier – Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, Nebraska, Indiana, and Utah, per the Wall Street Journal.

In the U.S. Senate, nine seats were flipped from Republican to Democrat – the largest shift in 70 years. Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas have all been considered red states or red-leaning states. Senate Democratic victories in Kansas, Mississippi, and Texas were considered the unlikeliest or ‘longshot-bids’ per PBS and CNN.

The Blue Wave of Senators and Representatives will take their oaths at Noon on January 3, 2027 – which falls on a Sunday. But that is not the end of this ‘Fresh Air’ story. Six Governor’s seats will also shift from Red to Blue – Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Texas, Nevada, and Alaska, per the Democratic Governors Association. This becomes critically important because it brings the total of Democratic Governorships to thirty, versus twenty for Republicans – providing insulation at state-levels against more carnage expected in Trump’s final two years.

So much of the pain caused by his – self above country ethos – cannot be easily undone. Maybe that’s a good thing. There is ample evidence to believe that the United States will not soon forget the gamble they made, and the price they paid. People get conned every day. We’re human. Breathe the fresh air. Breathe it in deep. Halleluiah and Happy Thanksgiving America.