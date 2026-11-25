The Oakland Post,

House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC on November 18, 2026, where he emphasized that House Democrats are committed to delivering on their vision of affordability and accountability for the American people in the 120th Congress.

“It’s a high honor and a distinct privilege to stand before the American people today as the Democratic nominee to be the next Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. It’s a particular honor to stand with two amazing leaders, patriots, colleagues, and friends. Katherine Clark, the Democratic Leader, the Majority Leader in the 120th Congress, a historic elevation, and Pete Aguilar, the next Majority Whip of the 120th Congress, also a historic elevation.

“We collectively know as House Democrats that life is way too expensive here in the United States of America. There are far too many people in this country who are working hard, they’re playing by the rules, but they can’t thrive and they can barely survive. That’s not acceptable here in this great country, the wealthiest country in the history of the world. We know the American people are struggling. We know millions of people are drowning in this failed Republican economy, and House Democrats are committed to turning things around.

“Our message to the American people who are struggling in this failed economy is a simple one. We hear you. We see you. We feel you. And House Democrats are committed to making life better for you. We’re going to fight for an affordable America. We’re going to fight to lower the high cost of groceries, gas, and housing.

We’re going to fight to make healthcare affordable for every single American. And we’re going to fight to make sure that, in the face of the unprecedented corruption, chaos and cruelty visited upon the American people, that House Democrats will hold the crooks accountable, not for partisan reasons, but for patriotic ones, because the American people deserve better.

The 120th Congress is going to be the most diverse in America’s history. And we know that what brings people together are the challenges that Americans of every walk of life are experiencing. Our commitment is that we’re going to fight hard to make life better for everyone.

We’re going to fight for small-town America. We’re going to fight for urban America. We’re going to fight for rural America. We’re going to fight for the heartland of America. We’re going to fight for Black and brown communities all across America.

The people of this country are demanding bold, dramatic, and transformational change. The status quo is unacceptable. And we’re committed to delivering, in a meaningful way, the type of change that the American people deserve so that everyone in this country can live an affordable life, a comfortable life and a good life.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ media relations office is the source of this report