By Melanie L. Campbell,

CEO of the (NCBCP),

Mississippi’s election of Scott Colom was the crown jewel of a Southern mobilization led by Black women and black-led organizations. The new governing majorities must use their power to protect fair representation, expand the right to vote, and deliver on the issues that brought people to the polls.

They tried to erase our history. Black voters went out and made new history.

The audacity was in thinking they could decide what this country remembered about us and how much say we would have in its future. A century after Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, the Trump administration pressured the Smithsonian over how it tells the American story. Books about race disappeared from school shelves. Cuts and rollbacks of diversity, equity, and inclusion cost Black women jobs and contracts. Then the Supreme Court weakened voting rights protections in Louisiana v. Callais, and GOP lawmakers across the South rushed to redraw the maps to dilute black political power and the ability for black voters to elect candidates of choice.

They believed we would absorb the blow and sit it out. They were wrong.

Across the South and other states, Black women answered. We built coalitions. We registered voters in churches, on campuses, in beauty salons, and at neighborhood cookouts. We brought grandmothers, mothers, and first-time voters into the same line. We drove neighbors to the polls. Many of us did it while our households were carrying the cost of those decisions. Some of us had lost federal jobs. Some watched contracts disappear. We organized in communities where families feared immigration agents would take another loved one and where young people worked full time and still couldn’t afford a place of their own. We knew exactly what decisions made in Washington and in state capitals meant at home. And in Mississippi, that work paid off. Voters from every background elected Scott Colom, the state’s first Black U.S. senator since Blanche K. Bruce left office in 1881.

Let me be clear. The outcome was not predetermined. It did not happen by accident. The overreach backfired because we had spent years building something for it to crash into. After Callais, Black organizers from across generations, states, and communities came together to defend voting rights and put real resources behind local organizers. NCBCP, Black Voters Matter, and LDF organized the All Roads Lead to the South Coalition. Our Black Women’s Roundtable Power of the Sister Vote GOTV & Democracy Defense Tour carried that work across several southern and battleground states by uplifting black women leaders nationally and on the ground, doing the work – day in and day out when no one else would.

In Mississippi, One Voice, the Mississippi NAACP, Black Voters Matter, the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, the Poor People’s Campaign, and the Southern Poverty Law Center and Mississippi Black Youth Vote organized year-round alongside labor unions and faith groups. When the pressure came, they could move quickly because they had already spent years earning the trust of their communities and learning to work together.

That was the firewall. It took years to build. It was held in the very places where officials thought they could count Black voters out.

Now comes the harder part. Winning is not the finish line. It is a mandate.

That is where a Third Reconstruction has to begin. Where voters changed who governs, especially in the South, the new majorities must use their first legislative sessions to protect the power voters just exercised. Redraw unfair districts through a public process that gives communities a real say. Expand early voting. Make it easier to register and to update a registration. In Mississippi, MS coalitions will press for early voting and online registration when lawmakers return in January. That is what honoring the will of the voters looks like. You make it easier for them to use their power again.

No community should have to pull off a miracle every two years just to be fairly represented. Fair maps and universal voting rights are not a reward. They need to be the launching point for how we rebuild our democracy.

And then deliver on what brought people out in the first place. In the NCBCP Unity 2026 Election Day exit poll, three out of four Black voters told us they voted out of a sense of responsibility. They were not voting for a party. They were voting for their families and their futures. Racism and hate crimes topped their list of community concerns. The cost of living was the biggest threat to their households. Protecting voting rights is on that list too, and it belongs on the same agenda. Protect the vote and keep rural hospitals open. Draw fair maps and fund housing people can afford.

The Black women and black-led organizations who organized their neighbors must be the architects of that agenda. And every elected official, regardless of party, should tell voters which bills they will move, what they will fund, and when they will report back.

By the time Blanche K. Bruce left the Senate, the country was already dismantling the gains of Reconstruction. Generations of Mississippians picked up the fight again, from Medgar Evers registering voters to Fannie Lou Hamer challenging the state’s all-white delegation. Their history tells us how much can change when people gain political power. It also tells us how quickly those gains can be taken away.

Whether this election becomes a lasting realignment depends on how quickly and boldly we act on the agenda Black voters demanded, and Black organizers spent years building the power to advance. That starts with making the right to vote harder to take away. In their first legislative sessions, new majorities should expand early voting, make it easier to register, and replace unfair maps through a public process that gives communities a real say in how they are represented.

The right to vote is how we hold the government to the rest of that agenda: health care people can afford, housing they can pay for, and equal protection under the law. The Black women who helped bring their neighbors to the polls should have a hand in writing the laws and budgets that will determine whether the government delivers. And we have to keep investing in local organizers year-round so elected officials answer to those communities long after the votes are counted.

The South showed what that organizing could do at the ballot box. Now we must bring the same urgency to statehouses and governors’ offices. A Third Reconstruction begins when we use the power voters built to make good on the Constitution’s promise of equality and put protections in place that will outlast the people we elected in November.