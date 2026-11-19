By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Fully grasping the Senate election victory of Scott Colom is a challenge and we all know why. We are seeing something that we just don’t see in Mississippi. The first African American elected to statewide office in 146 years. Oh, what that says about Mississippians. You have to pinch yourself to accept that it’s really happened, and not just a hopeful daydream. Senator-elect Scott Colom focused his campaign, not on Blue versus Red, but on everyday Mississippians; regardless of their political leanings. He focused on the reality of conditions on the ground for all Mississippians. He used his opponent’s own words to demonstrate how Mississippians are not being truly served by her.

It has been quite a five-year period in Mississippi. In the last five years we have seen the Republican Governor – another statewide elected official who clearly does not govern for all Mississippians – sign the changing of the Mississippi State Flag into law. Gone with the flag that incorporated the Confederate Battle Flag, and in with a new Magnolia-design flag. One hundred and twenty-six years of suffering – a despicable daily reminder of slavery – gone with the stroke of pen. An action that Mississippi just couldn’t bring itself to make until January 11, 2021.

During the last five years, another phenomenal event took place – after pleading guilty to civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under color of law, obstruction of justice, and numerous other charges – six white Rankin County law enforcement officers were sentenced to federal prison terms ranging from 10 to 40 years. The abuse, torture, and murder of African Americans by white law enforcement officers in Mississippi is nothing new, but no one can recall white officers ever pleading guilty. Five of the officers were part of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, one was a Richland Police Officer.

And still trying to grasp the enormity of what Scott Colom’s victory means, I began thinking of the generations before mine and decided to reach out to four remarkable people I have come to know, to get their thoughts on this tectonic change – through their eyes.

Malena Dow is a lifelong Mississippian originally from Montgomery County. She attended Jackson State College in the 1950’s and went on to Northwestern for her graduate degree in Speech Communication. She shared, “It is tremendous. It is almost miraculous. In my lifetime I have never seen something like this. People were willing to stand up and act up to cast their vote. We’ve been without and suffered consequences of being used and told things. This Colom victory is an example of what can happen when people are truly willing to stand up and act up. We can’t do better than we know. I thank God for what we were able to accomplish on this run. Even after so much disappointment, I never gave up hope and try to encourage young people to be active and involved, like my two sons and grandchildren.”

Educator Dr. Charles H. Holmes labored at both Jackson State and Tougaloo preparing young students for law school. His tremendous impact over the decades is difficult to capture in words. He shared, “It means there is a reckoning of a new order of things. In a way, it reminds me of Reconstruction. The South is not what it used to be – the Old South is out. Today it is more of a rainbow of personalities and political persuasions. It’s not the planter-controlled society anymore. Not only did I never expect to see this in my lifetime, but I know that my mother and my late wife never did either.”

Nellie Tolliver is another retired educator who taught high school and in the final twenty-five years of her career served as the college librarian at Thee Jackson State University. “It means that we are standing up for our rights. I’m from a large family, my mom died young and my sister raised me, and when she went to vote she had to pay a poll tax and take a literacy test – the number of beans in the jar test – so for me to get out to vote carries on the legacy of my ancestors. If we stick together as a race, look at what we can do. No one thought he could win, but we came together and he did. It is important that we teach our young people the importance of voting and our black history. We must pass our legacy down to our children and grands so they can be proud to go out to vote. It is a privilege to vote, not a burden.”

Henry (Hank) Anderson is a retired manager with IBM and served as Executive Director of General Services in the Ray Mabus Administration. He shared, “I never thought I would see it so soon. I follow the trends and I thought we were getting closer. Cindy Hyde Smith wrote off Hinds County. Scott Colom came to Cade Chapel at the very beginning and then again, the Sunday before the election came back to say thank you. It was astonishing. I didn’t think he could win, but then I had a calm feeling – things were moving – and the scripture says the last shall be first. He went to all 82 counties saying, ‘I’m a Christian person and I want to be a Senator for All Mississippians and that a rising tide will lift all boats.’ I listened to Trump when he said to vote as if he was on the ballot, and that’s just what I did!”

Onward Mississippi, onward.