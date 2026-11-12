A New Chapter in Mississippi History 

By H Ralph Samuels, Jr.,
A new chapter was written and published
for the Mississippi history books
and for the first time in a very long time
Our State will have a different look
While many of the old regime
Are shocked and shaking their heads
Others are echoing the immortal words
That the late great Sam Cook said
It’s been a long time coming
But a change has finally come
Mississippi has a new black Senator
and his name is Scott Colom
Here’s a man who took on the challenge
Against the odds and negative chatter
He ignored political and racial differences
To send a message that Mississippi Matters
He refused to buckle under pressure
Or take questionable funds or fees
He relied on his faith in God
And spent considerable time on his knees
And now the Lord has delivered
A victory for the residents of the State
Mississippi voted to pick a new Senator
Rather than pick a different protein for our plates
We now have a senator to fight for all Mississippians
And not just the rich and the wealthy
Someone who’s concerned about the poor and impoverished
And make sure all Mississippi children are healthy
A Senator who will not be bullied
by the fat cats in Washington DC
A seventh generation Mississippian
With moral ethics and integrity
But here is what we need to remember
The victory just happened today
Give him a chance to get up to speed
And not expect a miracle right away
We must continue to pray for his strength
And the protection and safety of his life
And by all means don’t forget his family
Because he does have children and a wife
They have been his strongest supporters
Right by his side since day one
They too have sacrificed themselves
Without them this could not have been done
So to every campaign staffer
and all who volunteered their time
For every donation that was given
Whether is was a nickel, dollar or dime
Our prayers this day have been answered
A change has finally come
But we still can’t rest or get complacent
This is just change number one
More elections are coming
More work needs to be done
Remember every vote matters
I can’t stress that enough
Yes a new chapter has been written
let the whole nation take heed
The first line says Mississippi Matters
A historic chapter everyone should read
(c) 2026 H Ralph Samuels, Jr.
“The Name Inspires the Pen”
Be the first to comment