A New Chapter in Mississippi History 

By H Ralph Samuels, Jr.,

A new chapter was written and published

for the Mississippi history books

and for the first time in a very long time

Our State will have a different look

While many of the old regime

Are shocked and shaking their heads

Others are echoing the immortal words

That the late great Sam Cook said

It’s been a long time coming

But a change has finally come

Mississippi has a new black Senator

and his name is Scott Colom

Here’s a man who took on the challenge

Against the odds and negative chatter

He ignored political and racial differences

To send a message that Mississippi Matters

He refused to buckle under pressure

Or take questionable funds or fees

He relied on his faith in God

And spent considerable time on his knees

And now the Lord has delivered

A victory for the residents of the State

Mississippi voted to pick a new Senator

Rather than pick a different protein for our plates

We now have a senator to fight for all Mississippians

And not just the rich and the wealthy

Someone who’s concerned about the poor and impoverished

And make sure all Mississippi children are healthy

A Senator who will not be bullied

by the fat cats in Washington DC

A seventh generation Mississippian

With moral ethics and integrity

But here is what we need to remember

The victory just happened today

Give him a chance to get up to speed

And not expect a miracle right away

We must continue to pray for his strength

And the protection and safety of his life

And by all means don’t forget his family

Because he does have children and a wife

They have been his strongest supporters

Right by his side since day one

They too have sacrificed themselves

Without them this could not have been done

So to every campaign staffer

and all who volunteered their time

For every donation that was given

Whether is was a nickel, dollar or dime

Our prayers this day have been answered

A change has finally come

But we still can’t rest or get complacent

This is just change number one

More elections are coming

More work needs to be done

Remember every vote matters

I can’t stress that enough

Yes a new chapter has been written

let the whole nation take heed

The first line says Mississippi Matters

A historic chapter everyone should read

(c) 2026 H Ralph Samuels, Jr.

“The Name Inspires the Pen”