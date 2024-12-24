Renetta Murray Was A Child Prodigy With A Song To Sing

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D ,

Contributing Writer,

Every person has a gift. It makes them unique and special to the world. Brightness and boldness shine upon their lives. Their countenance, courage and conviction provide them with the will to pursue their dreams.

Talent and timing are inextricably linked together in a tapestry of excellence. It shows forth during a particular season in their life. Usually everyone sees it before they do. They gently push you and provide you with a platform to excel and to succeed.

The joy and jubilation of having a gift is sharing it with others. Their gift makes us feel better and makes us become better people. They can touch our very hearts and souls.

Renetta Murray was a child prodigy at the tender age of nine years old. The Franklin Louisiana native started to sing at the Triumph Baptist Church. Those around her said that singing came naturally to her.

Renetta was born into a family of singers so you can imagine the joy and happiness that filled her home each day. She gives much credit to Stacy Howard, Ernestine Bell and Hartzell Mitchell, all of whom had musical roles at the Triumph Baptist Church. She said, “They put me on a folding chair and the first song that I sang was “Wonderful, oh yes He is”.

Her singing talents have allowed her to open for famed gospel singer, Shirley Caesar and to be a featured singer at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Her selection at the SCLC was Precious Lord. This song was later sung by Mahalia Jackson at the homegoing service of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The humility and sincerity of Renetta Murray were ever present during my conversation with her. She was quick to give praise to her family and mentors. She said, “God has always kept a hedge of protection around me.”

All of us hear the expression “he or she has it”. That expression applies to people who have an extraordinary ability to create an atmosphere that will move us. Renetta Murray has it. She has been told by people that her singing led them to become a part of a church family.

I asked Renetta when she realized she had a gift to sing. She said, “I realized in high school I had a gift and that I could inspire others.” It can be said about her that many are called but few are chosen. Renetta was chosen for such a time as this because of the stress and strife we face daily.

Now living in the New Orleans area, she is a lead vocalist for the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church choir. I asked her how she became involved at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church. She said, “My daughter, India was really responsible for me joining FABC.”

In addition to her singing prowess, Renetta is also a community advocate in New Orleans. She is the founder of an annual homeless drive that is now in its 11th year. She has created alliances and partnerships that have helped those in need.

Renetta has had a calling of hope upon her life. Her gift of singing has been transformational for untold numbers of people. The richness of her humanity has given folks, once hopeless, newfound hope and purpose.

I am sure she muses at times about her humble beginnings. Her musical journey continues to grow and to accelerate. She is a bridge over troubled waters and a bright light in the human forest. Renetta says each time she sings that she asks God to hide her behind the cross and to use her as a vessel to do His will.

Let’s applaud and thank Renetta Murray for the gift that she has so willingly and unselfishly given to us. She has recently shared that she will have some new music in the coming months. If you are interested in talking with her, she can be reached at Renettalovesmusic@gmail.com

Her social media account with Facebook and Instagram is RenettaMazeMusic