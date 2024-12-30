Permanent Standard Time? Trump’s plan could change how D.C., nation, experiences daylight

By Stacy M. Brown,

NNPA Newswire Senior Correspondent,

President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement to eliminate daylight saving time (DST) has raised questions about its impact on daily life in Washington, D.C., and the country at large. The plan could lead to noticeable changes in how Americans experience daylight, particularly during the spring and summer.

Daylight saving time shifts daylight to later hours, offering extended evenings during warmer months. On the other hand, standard time prioritizes morning light, which is especially valued in the winter when children head to school. Trump’s proposal aligns with calls from health experts who have long warned about the negative impact of ending daylight saving time.

The Argument for Standard Time

Health professionals and researchers typically have advocated for permanent standard time largely because of how it aligns with the biological clock.

Studies link the twice-yearly time changes to increased risks of health problems, such as mood disorders, heart issues and car accidents.

Dr. Nathaniel Watson of the University of Washington Medicine Sleep Center said that ending clock changes doesn’t mean adopting permanent daylight-saving time. “The better option is standard time,” Watson told reporters.

Dr. Karin Johnson, a neurologist at Baystate Medical Center, explained how daylight-saving time disrupts natural sleep patterns. “Forcing people to wake up earlier than their bodies are ready for makes mornings even harder,” she said. “Permanent daylight-saving time would only worsen that issue.”

Potential Impact on D.C.

If the proposal is implemented, D.C. residents would see notable changes, particularly in the summer. June mornings would start with sunrises as early as 4:30 a.m., while evenings would see sunsets before 8 p.m., compared to the current 8:30 p.m. Early risers might welcome the brighter mornings, but those who enjoy outdoor evening activities could find the earlier sunsets limiting.

Winter months would remain largely unaffected, as standard time is already used. Sunrises and sunsets would continue to follow familiar patterns, with darker mornings and earlier evenings.

Historical Context and Public Debate

Daylight saving time was introduced during World War I to conserve energy and later became standard practice under the Uniform Time Act of 1966. It was widely promoted as a way to increase economic activity by extending daylight hours for businesses and leisure. However, studies have questioned whether it achieves these goals.

Attempts to adopt permanent daylight-saving time in the 1970s faced backlash, particularly from parents concerned about children commuting to school in darkness. Still, some states have sought year-round DST.

Ongoing Discussions

Whether Congress takes up Trump’s initiative remains to be seen, but the conversation about ending daylight saving time will likely continue.

Dr. Watson pointed to the importance of aligning time with human biology. “Our bodies are not designed to adjust to artificial time changes,” he said. “Standard time works better for overall health.”