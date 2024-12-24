The year in recap

By L. Socrates Garrett,

Guest Writer,

2024 was the year that you had to declared which side you are on. The political divide in Mississippi was traditionally known as a deep south issue; however, 2024 shows that the same racial class divide exists in Montana and every part of this nation. It is truly every man for himself.

The economy continues to be the single most important thing for white Americans and the social programs continue to be the primary issue for blacks although for the first time since the Alamo, Hispanics raised their shield and sword and banned together and made the country notice. Hispanics have doubled the African- American population in 2024 and were seen as a political force far out distancing African Americans in political influence.

The Rainbow Coalition that Jesse Jackson called for was shattered as Hispanics decided to team with white Americans and declare that they don’t support the minority agenda. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Blacks are now seen as irrelevant on the national stage.

2024 saw the rise of the greatest challenge to society as Israel waged an ethnic cleansing practice in Gaza and the Middle East. Many see this as the beginning of World War III.

The continuous bombing of Ukraine demonstrates that mankind will destroy the universe regardless of color. You see the war in Ukraine is whites against whites and the total annihilation of this country shows that whoever gets in the way of power and money will be dealt with in the harshest way. You must realize that a family fight is more serious than any other fight and this war is between family.

Blacks in America will certainly be forced into self-preparation mode much like in the 50’s and 60’s where when the enemy would come, blacks would circle the wagon and ban together to try and survive by helping each other in ways such as building houses together, building schools, and protecting their women and children at all cost. This all changed when we lost control of our children or rather, when we gave our children away and emphasized to them education via integration was the answer. We taught our children to try and fit in and be polite and interracial activity was not only accepted but encouraged.

2024 brought about the highest crime levels in urban cities where black youth turned on themselves and their families; just destroying the family unit. The only black business that grew in 2024 was the funeral home and burial business. The legal system benefited where many families had to sell their assets to pay for legal defense that usually ended in the family member being sentenced to a longer more disproportional sentence than any other race.

2024 caused the greatest shift in America that we have ever seen. Blacks lost power and influence and wealth. The Democrat Party lost control of the White House, the House and Senate. Our state showed once again that no black person can win a statewide office, and many local cities are trending white toward white leadership.

Whites are taking control of urban cities like the institute of a white police force being controlled by the governor in Mississippi makes it clear that blacks don’t run nothing.

President-elect Donald Trump has the mandate to shutdown programs that have traditionally benefited minorities like Title I which brought a financial windfall to the poorest schools systems; many of them were located in the urban and rural areas. The elimination of DEI and affirmative action programs will authorize and encourage government and business to eliminate all quotas.

Colleges and universities are being instructed to eliminate quotas and many minority students will not gain access to colleges and universities where older Americans were able to enrolled.

The state of Mississippi, including Jackson, have seen the largest scandals and corruption activities that have ever been recorded. The $79 million welfare scandal where the funds were diverted from Mississippi poorest citizens and given to whites that controlled agendas that benefited the continuation and perpetuation of white supremacy was on full display.

The City of Jackson saw seven of its prominent elected officials be indicted for taking bribes and this sent shock waves through the local community. If these individuals are convicted, as three have already plead guilty, this will signal a total crumbling of the city leadership and provide the opportunity for the State of Mississippi to take over as was done in Detroit. They removed the entire city government and placed people to serve as overseers of the Black community.

Black folk better learn to love one another.

Finally, President Putin and a catholic priest have sent shock waves through the world by indicating that the traditional image of Jesus is a misrepresentation, and that Jesus was African.

2024 has to go!