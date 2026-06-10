Mayor John Horhn issues statement on the passing of State Representative and Former City Councilman William “Bo” Brown

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Mississippi State Representative, Bo Brown, District 70 died on Monday, June 8, 2026 after a lengthy illness. He had served as a representative of Dist. 70 for six years. He previously served as a member of the Jackson City Council from 1997-2005. During his tenure on the council, he served as president three (3) times.

Brown also worked as an insurance agent as well as teacher and football coach for Jackson Public Schools from 1967 to 1971.

He also served as Sports Writer for The Mississippi Link from 2008-2012.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Brown:

“The City of Jackson has lost a dedicated public servant, and I have lost a friend.

Bo and I served together in the Mississippi Legislature, where I saw firsthand his consistent leadership, his love for Jackson, and his commitment to the people he represented. He brought the same spirit of service to his time on the Jackson City Council, always focused on making life better for our residents.

On behalf of my family, I extend personal condolences to the Brown family. Bo was not only my colleague and friend, he was also a friend to my father and our family. Our friendship stretched across many years of public service and I’m grateful for the kindness Bo showed our entire family.

On behalf of the City of Jackson, I offer our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, his colleagues in the legislature, and the many constituents whose lives he touched. We honor his memory, his decades of service, and his lifelong commitment to this city. May God grant comfort and peace to his family and all who are mourning him today.”