Musical Celebration in honor of Carroll Lee McLaughlin held at Cade Chapel Baptist Church

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Carroll McLaughlin, a respected educator, accomplished musician, and proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., passed away on July 8, 2026.

His life of service, leadership, and excellence left a lasting impact on family members as well as countless students, colleagues, fraternity brothers, and friends.

A musical tribute honoring McLaughlin was held Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 7 P.M. at Cade Chapel Baptist Church, 1000 West Ridgeway Street, in Jackson. Various musicians, choir members and soloists paid tribute to, “The Man, His Music & His Life.” He was only 37 years old when he transitioned.

Carroll devoted much of his life to educating and inspiring others. As an educator, he had a passion for learning. He was admired for his patience, and his ability to encourage students to pursue their goals with confidence and determination. He believed in the power of education and worked tirelessly to help young people realize their potential, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond the classroom.

Jackson Public School stated on their Facebook page: “Affectionately known by his scholars as Mr. Mac, he began his journey with Jackson Public Schools in 2018 as a music teacher at Bates Elementary School – JPS, where he inspired everyone through the joy and discipline of music.

In 2023, he continued his service at Casey Elementary School – JPS, where he remained a valued member of the school community. Through his teaching, Mr. McLaughlin nurtured creativity, built confidence, and enriched the lives of countless scholars. We are grateful for his musical contributions and talents shared with JPS. His legacy will live in the hearts of his scholars, colleagues, and the communities he served.

In addition to his distinguished career in education, McLaughlin was an exemplary musician whose talent and love for music enriched the lives of those around him. Whether performing, mentoring aspiring musicians, or supporting musical programs within his community, he demonstrated an appreciation for the arts that inspired others to cultivate their own gifts.

McLaughlin was a proud and devoted member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., where he exemplified the fraternity’s values of achievement, leadership, and service. His fraternity brothers remember him as a man of integrity, wisdom, and unwavering dedication who faithfully supported the organization’s mission. A Chapter Invisible Ceremony was held in his honor Friday, July 24th at Cade Chapel, prior to the funeral service.

Visitation was held Thursday, July 23rd from 1 PM – 4 PM at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service, 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson, in Jackson; Funeral Services were held, Friday, July 24, 2026, at 10 A.M. at Cade Chapel Baptist Church, Rev. Reginald M. Buckley, officiant; followed by the Interment, which was held at Natchez Trace Cemetery, Madison, MS.



