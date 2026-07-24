Holy Temple celebrates Pastor Hall’s 20th Pastoral Anniversary in a special way

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Holy Temple Missionary Baptist Church praised God and celebrated the 20th Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Audrey Lynne Hall with a weekend of appreciation, worship, fellowship and thanksgiving July 18-19.

The church also honored Pastor Hall’s 25 years in ministry. The theme, “For Such a Time as This,” reflected Esther 4:14 and highlighted Hall’s faithfulness and spiritual leadership. It was also the scripture and title she used when she preached her first sermon in 2001.

The celebration began Saturday, July 18, with an Appreciation Banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Clinton. Elder Gale Robinson of Jackson Revival Center served as speaker. This special gathering allowed members, family, friends and supporters to celebrate Hall’s years of preaching, teaching, counseling, serving and shepherding.

The celebration continued Sunday, July 19, with the Anniversary Service at Holy Temple M.B. Church in Jackson, 5077 Cabaniss Circle. Rev. Dr. Ava Harvey, Sr., senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church of Brandon, Miss., served as anniversary speaker. Using Galatians 6:9, he encouraged her not to give up during challenging seasons. Pastor Calvin Stancil of Mt. Vision Missionary Baptist Church also offered encouragement.

During the banquet, members and supporters reflected on Hall’s journey, via a video, which also included well-wishes from former members who now live out of state. The video highlighted her as a pastor, preacher, trailblazer, encourager and servant leader. Attendees were entertained by a choreographed liturgical dance performed by AaMia McGee, a talented teen of the church’s Christ Raising Up New Kingdom Kids (CRUNKK) Ministry. Several uplifting tributes were done. One the captured the hearts of Hall and the attended came from Trustee Chairman Willie Woodard.

Social media comments and personal reflections described the celebration weekend as meaningful, beautiful and spirit-filled, with many noting the love shown to Hall and the unity demonstrated by Holy Temple.

“The Holy Temple family is truly grateful and deeply appreciative of everyone who supported our efforts to honor our pastor,” said Planning Committee Chairperson Deaconess Cheryl Brown. “The overwhelming support from members, friends, well-wishers, and the wider community made this celebration meaningful and memorable.”

Former member Mona Jackson Bates traveled from Baton Rouge to present Hall with a handmade gift of sentimental family value. She was moved to tears.

“No matter who I serve under, Pastor Hall will always be my Pastor,” Bates said.

Pastor Hall described the celebration as “simply overwhelming.”

“My heart is full, my spirit is humbled, and I am deeply grateful for every expression of love shown throughout this unforgettable weekend,” Hall said. She also thanked Dr. Harvey, her spiritual father and pastor, for believing in her, mentoring her, praying for her and standing beside her for 20 years.

Near the close of the celebration, Dr. Harvey offered a special prayer for Pastor Hall as she and the Holy Temple family stay “On the Move for Christ For Such A Time as This” (The church’s motto).