Colonel Donnell Berry Memorial Highway dedication

MDOT news release,

Officials joined Mississippi Transportation Commission Chairman Willie Simmons August 3, 2026, in dedicating a segment of U.S. Highway 49 in Yazoo County as the “Colonel Donnell Berry Memorial Highway.”

As a native of Bentonia, MS, Col. Berry maintained strong ties to his hometown and to the state of Mississippi throughout his life and career. The ceremony was held at St. Paul CME Church where he served as a trustee.

House Bill 1402 passed in the 2026 Session of the Mississippi Legislature, officially designating a segment of U.S. 49 north in Yazoo County for one mile as the “Colonel Donnell Berry Memorial Highway.” Speakers joining Commissioner Simmons at the dedication ceremony included Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, Rep. Justis Gibbs, Sen. Kamesha Mumford, Rep. Timaka James-Jones and Berry family members.



Berry devoted more than 35 years of service to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, where he distinguished himself as a respected leader and public servant committed to the safety of Mississippi’s roadways and communities.

In 2011, Berry was appointed by Gov. Haley Barbour as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, promoted to the rank of Colonel, and named Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Assistant Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. He was reappointed by Gov. Phil Bryant in 2012.

“Donnell oversaw a huge amount of responsibility that required him to manage our troopers, oversee their training and to enforce strategy with the other departments, including the Department of Transportation,” said Gov. Barbour. “It is appropriate that we are memorializing Donnell Berry by naming a stretch of highway after him. This is a blessing to us, as people of Mississippi, that we have leaders like Donnell Berry. I pray that we continue to have that kind of leadership.”

Berry retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol in 2016, concluding a career defined by professionalism, accountability, and public service.



“To the Berry family, I am so grateful you gave us Donnell Berry. He truly was a hero and a giant. He represented his troopers and state well. To all the troopers here today, thank you for your service in keeping our highways safe each day, just as Donnell did,” said Commissioner Simmons. “On behalf of the Department of Transportation, may we all remember Donnell Berry and be reminded of his integrity, values and principles each time we travel this stretch of U.S. 49 that is now named in his honor.”

Throughout his career, Berry was supported by his wife and was a devoted father to three children. His leadership and service left a lasting impact on the Mississippi Highway Patrol and on the many communities he served.

