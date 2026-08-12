Jackson City Council presents resolution to Comedian Rita Brent: “Jackson Born, Jackson Built, Jackson Proud.”

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Rita Brent, an award-winning comedian, musician, and military veteran was presented with a Resolution Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at City Hall for her outstanding contributions to entertainment and community engagement.

The resolution, presented by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, cited that Brent was nurtured and fashioned throughout Baptist Churches in Jackson by a doting mother, Dr. Angela Weathersby. She served the country as a drummer and sergeant in the 41st Army Band before transitioning to broadcasting and entertainment, including roles at Mississippi Public Broadcasting and as a weekly contributor on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Her comedy has been featured on Comedy Central, truTV, Circle TV, and CNN, and she regularly tours with prominent comedians like Cedric the Entertainer and Rickey Smiley.

Her creative work extends beyond stand-up comedy. Brent, who is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a three-time Writers Guild Award nominee, with writing credits for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, GRAMMYs MusiCares, and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Her viral musical parodies, including “Kamala” and “Can You Rock Me Like a Pothole,” have garnered millions of views, blending humor with social commentary. In January 2025, she launched Late Night with Rita Brent on FOX40, which received its first Southeast Emmy nomination in May 2026 .



When asked by The Mississippi Link how she felt about receiving the Resolution she stated, “I am honored to receive this recognition. It is always special to be recognized by my hometown, and I look forward to bringing more entertainment to the City of Jackson.” Brent summarized it all with “Jackson Born, Jackson Built, Jackson Proud!”

“NOW BE IT RESOLVED, that Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes and his Council colleague accord Ms. Rita Brent highest commendation for invigorating and enlightening the lives of others through her spirit of humorous ambassadorship.” DONE this the 11th day of August 2026.