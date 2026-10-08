Jackson State University announces 2026 Homecoming Celebration, “Thee Greatest Show”

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Gliding and echoing in the air are conversations from Jackson State University Tigers about their 2026 Homecoming Celebration – “Thee Greatest Show,” slated for October 10-17. This exultant moment peaks with Tigers’ confidence. High marks that spelled SUCCESS captivated the large crowd attending the JSU Homecoming Press Conference in the Terry L. Woodard Ballroom A, 3rd Floor, Student Center on the campus this past Monday at 2:00 p.m.

“This year’s theme – “Thee Greatest Show” – perfectly captures the energy, pride, excellence, and excitement that make Jackson State University’s Homecoming experience unlike any other,” stated JSU’s President, Dr. Denise J. Gregory. Those vibrant elements are echoed by the Campus Activities Board President, Buyuna Carter. Carter is a senior Business Administration major.

Miss JSU, Kamryn Patterson, had this to say, “Being able to represent my institution as we bring in 150 years is such an honor, especially because the tiger village that raised me will all be in town.” Patterson then denoted her view of the 2026 Homecoming Celebration. “I believe that this year’s homecoming will be the best one yet, hence the theme being “Thee Greatest Show.”

“We are excited about all the wonderful activities happening during homecoming and “Thee Greatest Show.” We anticipate thousands of visitors and an economic boost for businesses and the community. There are several events from the step show to the parade that will definitely make this year’s festivities one to remember, voiced Dr. Heather Denne, Director of Government and Community Engagement.”

Tiger pride and spirited events are the marks of success honored by students, alumni, fans, supporters, and the greater community. The JSU calendar is replete with scheduled activities throughout the duration of the week-long (October 10-17) celebration. During the media briefing, a number of events were highlighted, including (1) The Coronation of Mr. and Miss JSU and the Royal Court; (2) Alumni and student engagement activities; (3) The Annual Homecoming Parade; and (4) The Homecoming football game – Tigers vs. SWAC rival Florida A&M University. Both the parade and the football game will be held on October 17, 2026.

According to Dr. Hilliard Lackey (Professor of Urban Higher Ed.), “As tradition, JSU will have a dazzling display of scholarship, and the community will display the tenor of the times.” Lackey will serve as grand marshal for the parade. He stands ready for the forthcoming events.

Additional events will be announced during the days to come. Community groups, marching units, Alumni Chapters, local businesses, and regional organizations are welcome to participate in the Annual JSU Homecoming Parade. Visit the university portal at jsuhomecoming-parade-2026. For a complete list of Homecoming events, visit https://jsuhomecoming.jsums.org.