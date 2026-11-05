145 years later, Mississippi stands at the crossroads of history: Election Day tells us that regardless of the final count, Mississippi is not Red or Blue: It is Purple! – Democrats capture both chambers of Congress as Scott Colom’s historic Senate challenge puts Mississippi’s political future in focus

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

The American people went to the polls Tuesday, November 3, and sent a message that could be felt from Washington, D.C. to the Mississippi Delta. Rising grocery prices, gasoline costs, economic uncertainty, and concerns about President Donald Trump’s policies shaped an election that challenged political expectations.

Across the nation, Democrats captured control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, changing the balance of power in Washington.

But in Mississippi, the election carried the weight of 145 years of history. All vote totals reflected unofficial returns available at press time with the Mississippi Senate race being separated by 43 votes.

Democrat Scott Colom received 462,821 votes (48.9%), compared with Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith’s 462,778 (48.9%). Independent Ty Pinkins received 19,935 (2.1%). With approximately 96% counted, Colom led by just 43 votes, leaving the contest too close to call.

Colom speaking virtually Wednesday on the MSNOW morning show stated that the people of Mississippi were not surprised at the results of the election. He stated, “ We were prepared for this moment and have been planning on it for weeks. We had hundreds of volunteers and will protect the integrity of this election.” Colom went on to say that he wanted everyone to know that there are no run-offs for the Senate seat. Mississippians that voted by affidavits have until Tuesday, Nov. 10th to call 888-300-4350 to make sure their vote is counted.

In Hinds County, earlier returns showed Colom receiving 61,793 votes to Hyde-Smith’s 14,702. He also received 87.3% in Claiborne County, 87.1% in Jefferson County and 74.9% in Leflore County.

The contest carries extraordinary historical significance. Hiram Rhodes Revels became America’s first Black U.S. senator in 1870, followed by Blanche K. Bruce in 1875. Both represented Mississippi during Reconstruction, when state legislatures selected U.S. senators.

Mississippi has not sent another Black senator to Washington since Bruce left office in 1881. A Colom victory would make him the first Black U.S. senator elected directly by Mississippi voters.

That possibility carries particular significance in a state where the Mississippi Plan of 1875 used intimidation and violence to suppress Black political participation, followed by the 1890 Constitution’s discriminatory voting restrictions.

Hinds County district attorney race heads to runoff

Darla Palmer led the five-candidate contest with 19,599 votes (26.9%), followed by Gwen Agho with 16,741 (23%). Marvin Sanders received 12,439 (17.1%), Greta Mack Harris 12,154 (16.7%), and Wendy Wilson White 11,822 (16.2%).

With 100% reporting, Palmer and Agho advanced to a runoff to determine who will succeed former District Attorney Jody Owens.

Judicial elections

In Hinds County’s Chancery Court District 5, Place 3, Tametrice Hodges defeated Bridgett Clayton with 5,747 votes (56.2%) to 4,471 (43.8%).

In County Court District 2, Yemi Kings defeated Bridgette Morgan with 6,309 votes (53.3%) to 5,532 (46.7%).

In Chancery Court District 11, Subdistrict 2, incumbent Cynthia Lee Brewer defeated Rhonda Cooper. At press time, unofficial returns showed Brewer receiving 70.9% of the vote, compared with 28.4% for Cooper.

In the 22nd Circuit Court District, covering Holmes, Humphreys and Yazoo counties, Tim Howard defeated Akillie Oliver with 8,803 votes (66.9%) to 4,365 (33.1%).

In Circuit Court District 20, Place 1, Sarah Moulder Butler led with 43,080 votes (49%), followed by Scott Gilbert with 29,491 (33.5%) and Carter Smith with 15,403 (17.5%).

Legislative races head to runoffs

In House District 70, Marcus Cheatham received 3,345 votes (44.6%), James Lott III 2,386 (31.8%), and Imelda Brown 1,775 (23.6%).

In House District 77, Melissa Sullivan received 3,319 votes (40.4%), Christopher Dunn 2,705 (32.9%), Dianne McNair Gaddis 1,458 (17.7%), and Craig Williams 736 (9%).

Neither contest produced a majority winner in the reported returns, setting up runoffs between the two leading candidates in each race.

Mississippi congressional incumbents win re-election

All four Mississippi congressional incumbents won re-election, preserving the state’s three Republican-held seats and one Democratic-held seat.

In District 1, Republican Trent Kelly received 138,744 votes (58.7%), Democrat Cliff Johnson 94,273 (39.9%), and Libertarian Johnny Baucom 3,296 (1.4%).

In District 2, Democrat Bennie G. Thompson received 164,261 votes (67.6%), Republican Ron Eller 73,001 (30%), and Independent Bennie Foster 5,796 (2.4%).

In District 3, Republican Michael Guest received 143,578 votes (57.8%), Democrat Michael Chiaradio 101,882 (41%), and Libertarian Erik Kiehle 3,127 (1.3%).

In District 4, Republican Mike Ezell received 131,074 votes (61.1%), Democrat Jeffrey Hulum III 76,856 (35.8%), and Independent Carl Boyanton 6,588 (3.1%).

Jackson voters reject tourism tax

Jackson voters rejected a proposed tourism tax increase, with 23,962 votes (54.2%) against and 20,242 (45.8%) in favor.

The measure, which failed by 3,720 votes, would have increased the city’s restaurant and hotel taxes to support tourism promotion and convention-related activities.

Democrats capture both chambers of Congress

Nationally, Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress, gaining Senate seats in Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina, among other states.

The results give Democrats control over congressional committees, oversight investigations, and the legislative agenda when the new Congress convenes in January.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate contest, while Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Earlier unofficial returns showed Bottoms receiving 2,213,805 votes (54.3%) to Jackson’s 1,863,652 (45.7%).

New Mexico also made history with the election of Deb Haaland, the first Native American woman elected governor of a U.S. state.

For Mississippi, the most consequential question remained unanswered at press time.

One hundred forty-five years after Blanche K. Bruce left the U.S. Senate, Mississippi stood on the possibility of electing its first Black senator by popular vote.

The final count will determine whether that historic milestone has been reached.