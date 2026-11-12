JMAA Statement on Flight Operations at JAN

Airport operations have resumed at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN), and airlines have resumed passenger check-in as airport activity continues to recover following yesterday’s national FAA ground stop. While progress is underway, cancellations and delays continue to impact today’s flight schedule. As of this update, no flights have departed JAN, with departures anticipated to resume around noon.

JMAA continues to work collaboratively with the FAA, airport tenants, and airline partners to monitor flight activity, assess operational impacts, and keep travelers informed as conditions evolve. Concourse access is also reopening in phases to accommodate passengers.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to confirm their flight status directly with their respective airlines before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

We appreciate our passengers’ patience, flexibility, and cooperation as our teams work together to support the continued recovery of operations. The safety of our passengers, employees, and airport community remains our highest priority.

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