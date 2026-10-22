U.S. Senate Candidate Scott Colom and Sen. Ralph Warnock energize voters at Rally in Jackson

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

“Mississippi Matters” has been a central theme for Scott Colom since he announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate race in September of 2025. He continues to convey the message that he is running for U.S. Senator because he believes Mississippi matters, and the people who work hard in the state of Mississippi deserves a senator who will work for them.

Colom held a rally at his campaign headquarters, 811 River Place, in Jackson, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, with doors opening 3:00 in the afternoon, alongside him was Senator Raphael Warnock, (D-GA).

Community members, faith leaders, and supporters from all across the state came to rally with the duo that had a strong message to deliver to the citizens of Mississippi and voters throughout the country.

Prior to the start of the rally, Colom took part in a private remote interview inside his campaign office with Journalist Madison Mills, representing the network MS Now. Colom allowed this MS Link writer to remain in his office during the interview. While the interview was taking place, droves of supporters with campaign signs were seen through the office window that showed up early for the event that was scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.

During the interview, Colom told Mills that he was having the time of his life on the campaign trail, having had the opportunity to meet so many Mississippians and hear their concerns. He said, “ I have done over 60 town halls, unlike our Junior Senator who has not done a town hall in over six years.” He was speaking of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom further emphasized, “Not one town hall in six years. She is basically telling the people of Mississippi that she does not care what they think, she doesn’t want to answer their questions. That’s our leadership.”

Mills asked Colom about former Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Columbus, MS to join him on the campaign trail Oct. 22nd. “ I am excited because she will bring attention to the issues that matter,” he stated. “The reality is 400,000 Mississippians don’t have health insurance right now and next year another 100,000 will lose health insurance because of how our Junior Senator voted. She voted to take away health insurance from Mississippians putting hospitals in risk of closing.”

Colom said he appreciates the fact that the former vice president cares so much about the people of Mississippi that are struggling with the excessive cost of living, about the farmer in the delta, as well as high diesel costs and tariffs.

Additional interviews with various reporters took place with Sen. Warnock and Scott Colom prior to the start of the rally.

One reporter asked Warnock, if elected and democrats reclaim the majority what would be the priority he would bring to the Caucus? Warnock stated that people of MS are being crushed by the terrible economy which is unnecessary pain driven by Donald Trump’s tariff taxes. He said, “I would be pushing the argument under the majority that the congress needs to use its power to roll back the tariffs. In addition, he stated that Mississippians and people all over the country are struggling with health care costs that are doubling and, in some cases, tripling and quadrupling. He said, “We need to stop the bleeding of this economy and begin to stabilize the economy.” Warnock said the congress would need to address affordability around housing, and energy costs that are being driven by Trump’s determination to pay off his donors.

While the interviews were taking place inside, live music and entertainment were happening outside. People were displaying campaign signs and looking forward to hearing from the senator from Georgia and the candidate they came to support. There were food trucks available, and volunteers signed up to work on the campaign and to accept donations to help with campaign costs.

As the duo approached the stage, thundering cheers and applause exploded from the racially diverse audience as well as attendees from all ages. Prayer was led by Pastor Marcus Cathy of West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg followed by Warnock.

Warnock in his remarks stated, “I am here because I am tired of the South being overlooked or diminished in terms of its electoral importance. He compared his 2021 victory in Georgia’s senate race between Colom’s Mississippi race noting his victory in Georgia despite being faced with steep odds in a traditionally Republican state. He said, Mississippi is a blue state. It just doesn’t know it yet.” He argued that long time Republican control should invigorate voters rather than discourage voters.

Colom in addressing “Mississippi Matters” said he will fight for lowering the cost of living inflation, saving healthcare and rural hospitals, and protecting voting rights, which are of high priority. When referring to raising wages and tax relief he emphasized that in a state with the lowest household income in the nation, he advocates raising the federal minimum wage to align with the cost of living. He also proposed eliminating the federal income tax for Mississippians making under $75,000 placing emphasis on law enforcement and teachers.

Carolyn Amerson, a retired Jackson Public School science teacher, said she had been enthusiastic regarding attending the rally and was even more enthusiastic after leaving the rally. She said, Colom had her vote prior to attending but hearing him and Warnock on a platform together is something she wish all Mississippians could have witnessed. As a former schoolteacher she said, “Teachers do not nearly receive the income they deserve. They are the ones that teach and prepare young people to enter careers where the sky is the limit, and yet, the pay they receive does not reflect it.” When Scott Colom said he would propose eliminating federal income taxes for teachers and others earning under $75,000 she exclaimed, “That’s my Senator! I cannot wait to vote for him. I don’t normally vote early but maybe I should head to the circuit clerk’s office today and cast my vote.”