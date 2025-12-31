Thomas H. Watkins an icon of The Black Press transitioned December 19, 2025

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is saddened by the passing of one of our icons in the NNPA publishing industry. Publisher Thomas H. Watkins. As a former NNPA Chairman and publisher of the New York Daily Challenge, Afro Times, New American, Jersey City Challenge, Patterson-Passaic Challenge, and the Newark Challenge, Watkins was a decades-long trailblazer who published New York’s first Black-owned daily newspaper.

Dr. Ben Chavis, CEO/President of NNPA stated, “We salute the legacy of Thomas H. Watkins, and we express our sincerest condolences to the Watkins family. May his memory be a blessing to all.”