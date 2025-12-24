Commentary: Yes, I live in Jackson and I love Jackson – Despite the state’s lack of love for Jackson and our many issues – listen to Jacksonians

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Even with suffocating oppression and racism, and despite all of Jackson’s issues, Jacksonians love Jackson. Combing streets, offices, and businesses – South, West, East, and North – speaking to women and men, the love of Jackson is undeniable – it’s in Jackson’s soil, in Jackson’s DNA. Read this article and understand what Jacksonians mean when asked the question, what do you love about Jackson.

“Oh, that’s easy, it’s the people,” says a pharmacy technician and mother of four waiting in line for a food giveaway. “ The people, the powerful history, and the resilience of our people,” said a lifelong resident and community organizer. “The people, neighborhood configurations, food, diversity, and the ability to be able to educate people of all age groups is a true joy,” says a profoundly respected Freedom Rider.

“I had to work in the Delta for many years, but my family was always here in Jackson. I love the people and the food and the weather – I like very hot weather. People are pleasant and friendly and easy to get along with. The education system is good and there are opportunities for improvement here to improve your standard of living,” said a museum worker. “The people, the fellowship, and the food – that’s what I love about Jackson,” said a Capitol Police officer. “I love everything about Jackson. Jackson is my home,” says a community agency worker. “I can say that Jackson is a melting pot with a deep rich history – people with different backgrounds, very resilient people. The state hates us, but we still thrive,” said the leader of a non-profit.

“Jackson has good things to offer. There is too much negative energy flowing instead of all the positive. The schools are good. Communities need help. Things can be better, but I love Jackson,” said an office worker. “It’s home. I love it all,” said a cook. “There are so many things to participate in like the folk festival, book festival, and rodeo. The entertainment in Jackson is amazing, and the food, and hospitality, too. Believe me, southern hospitality is not all gone,” said a parking enforcement officer.

“It’s Chocolate City (said with a beaming smile), what’s not to love? You meet people here from everywhere – other states, even other countries,” said a City of Jackson employee. “Jackson is a melting pot of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Jackson is now the home of where black representatives from every plantation in Mississippi work, live, and play. Different groups, different languages, different dialects. Here in the Little Africa of the U.S.A. where inventions changed and revolutionized the entire world. Jack-Town, Little Africa, Jackson Mississippi, Thee I Love,” said an educator and actress.

A soon to be 13-year-old boy responded, “I love Jackson because all my family is here and my cousins, even though I’m the only boy and all the rest are girls, I’ve got my family all around me.” A Federal Officer said, “It’s the people. No matter what they say, we still have hospitality in Jackson.” “I love the people here. I left at fifteen and discovered what I truly had here. People will stop and ask how you are doing and they really care,” said a paralegal downtown. “Our people are so creative. I think we have more Grammy winners from Mississippi than from any other state,” said a bookstore clerk.

The Capital City is the largest in Mississippi in terms of population and we sure do have our troubles. Water is a bad word in Jackson – certainly one of our issues, along with sewer, poverty, homelessness, crime, blight, and racism. Unlike the people of Jackson, the state government of Mississippi does not love Jackson. It’s well documented that state government officials sharply reduced or completely ignored Jackson’s infrastructure bond requests for decades, contributing painfully to the troubles of our water and sewer system in late 2021, and a complete breakdown of the entire system in August 2022. No love there at all. The federal government intervened, giving funding directly to the City of Jackson, but with a federal regulator.

Paternalistic power brokers at the Capitol are always trying to harm Jackson, not lift it up. Some of the same lawmakers who hangout on Monday nights at Hal & Mal’s for Blue Monday during the legislative session, are the same ones that voted for HB1020, foisting a vastly expanded Capitol Police department – with a white chief named Bo – upon Jackson, rather than offer help to the already existing Jackson Police Department. They installed an inferior court system, with appointees, unelected by the predominantly black citizens – usurping their rights. They tried to take over Jackson’s schools and airport. They never stop, because they don’t love Jackson. More specifically, they despise black leadership. It’s in Mississippi’s soil – in her DNA. At last count, 96 percent of Mississippi’s state agencies are headed up by white people. Racially motivated lack of love. Next month when the legislative session convenes, despite being unconstitutional, those same power brokers, with their unloving mindset, will attempt again to siphon public dollars toward private schools – they don’t like Sally having to sit next to Talecia.

2026 promises to be a huge year for Jackson. ‘Guard The Yard,’ Jackson. Start thinking now of one thing that you and your family can do to help Jackson keep moving forward next year. Merry Christmas Jackson and may the new year be filled with purpose and progress in our City with Soul.