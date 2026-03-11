A Celebration of Life – The Life and Enduring Legacy of Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Sunrise, August 3, 1952 – Sunset, March 5, 2026.

Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony was born on August 3, 1952, in Jackson, Mississippi, the youngest child of Johnny and Texanne Hayes who proceeded her in death. In raising their children, the Hayes family instilled the importance of education, hard work, discipline, and commitment. Equally important to the family was a strong spiritual foundation. Dr. Anthony and her sibling were raised in Faith Presbyterian Church in Jackson, where faith and service were central values that helped shape her life. She is a graduate of Jim Hill High School Class of 1969. In 1983 she married Eddie Anthony (Tony), and their union was blessed with one child.

Dr. Hayes Anthony attended Jackson State University and graduated with a major in Speech Communications with emphasis on Broadcasting. Dr. Hayes Anthony did her practice teaching at Murrah High School. Hayes-Anthony’s career in media began with a historic milestone. She holds the distinction of being the first African American intern at WJTV-12, the CBS affiliate in Jackson. Recognizing her knowledge, professionalism, and on-air presence, the station soon offered her a full-time position. She went on to serve as an anchor, producer, and reporter, gaining valuable experience both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

Her collegiate experience was marked by academic excellence and active campus engagement. While at Jackson State University, Dr. Hayes Anthony was a Dean’s List Scholar and participated in numerous organizations, including the Jackson State Symphony Orchestra and the Dunbar Dramatics Guild. During her time at the university, she was also initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, becoming a member of the Delta Pi Chapter in 1970.

While working in television journalism, Dr. Hayes Anthony simultaneously pursued graduate studies and earned her Master of Science degree in Educational Technology from Jackson State University. Her dedication to scholarship and her desire to expand opportunities for African Americans in the media industry led her to pursue doctoral studies.

Determined to help prepare future generations for careers in communications and media, Dr. Hayes Anthony enrolled at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where she became the first African American female to earn a doctorate in Communication at the university.

Following the completion of her doctoral degree, Dr. Hayes Anthony returned home to Jackson State University, where she served as Director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Mass Communication. Her attention to detail, academic leadership, and dedication to excellence led to her appointment as Head of the Department.

Under her leadership, the department achieved a significant milestone when it received national accreditation from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (ACEJMC). At the time, Jackson State University became only the second historically Black college or university in the nation to receive this prestigious accreditation.

After serving the department and the university for a decade, Dr. Hayes-Anthony chose to extend her impact beyond the classroom. She accepted the role of Assistant Superintendent of Public Information for the Jackson Public School District, where she also served as the spokesperson for the Board of Trustees. In this role, she provided leadership and communication for the district and served the community for seven years.

Her passion for education eventually drew her back to the academic environment. Recognizing the need to prepare future communication professionals, Dr. Hayes-Anthony presented Belhaven College with a proposal to establish a Department of Communications. The institution embraced her vision, and in 1998 she began building the department, serving as its founding chair. Under her leadership, the communications program at Belhaven grew significantly. Students from the program secured internships and employment opportunities with media organizations throughout the Jackson metropolitan area and beyond. In recognition of her dedication to teaching and academic leadership, Belhaven University awarded Dr. Hayes Anthony the rank of Full Professor in 2006.

Dr. Hayes-Anthony’s influence extended beyond the university and into the broader community. Former Jackson Mayor Frank Melton appointed her as Chair of the Education Task Force for the City of Jackson, recognizing her leadership and commitment to educational progress. Governor Haley Barbour also acknowledged her contributions to education and invited her to serve on the Education Task Force for the State of Mississippi.

In 2007, Governor Barbour appointed Dr. Hayes-Anthony to the Mississippi State Board of Health. Her service and leadership were again recognized when Governor Phil Bryant reappointed her in 2013 to a six-year term and a recent appointment from Governor Tate Reeves.

Beyond her many professional accomplishments, Dr. Hayes-Anthony found her greatest joy in her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Eddie Anthony; her son, Willard Anthony; her sister, Gloria Shields; her beloved grandson, Aiden Anthony; her cousin, Lawrence Rhodes and family of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of in laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Throughout her life, Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony remained guided by the principles instilled in her early years, faith, education, service, and perseverance. Her legacy is reflected in the countless students she mentored, the institutions she strengthened, and the communities she served. Her life stands as a lasting testament to the power of education, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of others.

“ L ET YOUR LIGHT SO SHINE BEFORE MEN, THAT THEY MAY SEE YOUR GOOD WORKS, AND GLORIFY YOUR FATHER WHICH IS IN HEAVEN. ”

The Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Anthony will be held Saturday, March 14, 2026, 11:00 AM at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium, Jackson State University.1400 J.R. Lynch Street Jackson, MS. Interment: Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery .759 US-51, Madison, MS 39110