Election Results: Mississippi voters show confidence in experience and new leadership

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

Mississippi voters delivered decisive results in the Democratic primaries, Tuesday, March 10, signaling both strong support for experienced leadership and enthusiasm for new voices heading into the November general election.

In Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, longtime Congressman Bennie Thompson won renomination overwhelmingly, earning another opportunity to represent the district in Washington. Thompson, who has served in Congress since 1993, has long been regarded as one of the state’s most stable and consistent voices for working families, rural communities, and African Americans.

Voters made it clear that experience matters. Thompson’s steady leadership, deep knowledge of federal policy, and ability to deliver for Mississippi communities helped him secure a commanding victory in the primary. As the general election approaches, he will face a Republican challenger in November. For many voters across the Delta and central Mississippi, returning Thompson to Washington means maintaining strong, proven leadership at a time when stability and experience are critically important. “Given what’s happening in our nation’s capital, now is not the time for change,” said Pamela Sims, retired educator from Jackson. “Given what’s happening in our nation’s capital, now is not the time for change,” said Pamela Sims, retired educator from Jackson.

Meanwhile, in the race for the U.S. Senate, Democratic voters selected District Attorney Scott Colom as their nominee after he defeated two other candidates in the primary. Colom delivered an impressive performance, winning strong support across the state and positioning himself for a competitive November matchup against Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Colom currently serves as the District Attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Judicial District, representing Lowndes, Clay, Oktibbeha, and Noxubee counties in northeast Mississippi. Since first being elected in 2015, he has made history as the first Black district attorney to represent a majority-white district in the state. His work has focused on addressing violent crime while also supporting fair and balanced approaches to justice.

Before his Senate run, Colom had been nominated by President Joe Biden in October 2022 to serve as a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. His nomination was recommended to the White House by Congressman Bennie Thompson. However, the process stalled in the U.S. Senate when Senator Hyde-Smith refused to return the required “blue slip,” preventing the nomination from moving forward.

For many African Americans across Mississippi, Hyde-Smith’s record has been deeply troubling. Her decision to block Colom’s judicial nomination added to longstanding concerns about her leadership and responsiveness to Black communities.

Now, voters will have the chance to weigh those issues directly at the ballot box.

As the November election approaches, Mississippi Democrats are heading into the general election with a combination of trusted leadership and emerging talent—returning Bennie Thompson to Washington and giving Scott Colom the opportunity to challenge for a seat in the United States Senate.