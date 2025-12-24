New Hope Baptist Church & RECH Foundation provides Christmas Giveaway

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

When community comes together, bridges are closed and merriment occurs. That’s what happened Sunday, December 21st at New Hope Baptist Church’s R. B. Cooper Gymnasium, 5202 Watkins Dr. in Jackson, MS.

RECH Foundation (Reaching & Educating for Community Hope) and New Hope Baptist Church joined forces and hosted a Christmas Giveaway for children of incarcerated parents and justice-impacted families.

The community-centered event was designed to ensure that children impacted by incarceration experience dignity, joy, and hope during the holiday season. Infants to 17-year-old children received toys and gifts within a safe environment rooted in compassion and care. Accommodated by many adults, the children could feel agape exemplified in its finest form.

Pauline Rogers, Executive Director of the RECH Foundation, noted on a press release: “Christmas is not merry for every family. For children with a parent in prison, the holidays can magnify absence, loss, and uncertainty. This event is about reminding our children and families that they are seen, valued, and loved, and that community stands in the gap.” That gap was fulfilled at New Hope Baptist Church.

New Hope Baptist Church, shepherded by Dr. Jerry Young, has consistently been a cornerstone for prison ministry, family support, and community outreach not only in Jackson, but throughout Mississippi. Thus, partnering with RECH Foundation demonstrates a continued commitment to impact the lives of many who oftentimes are neglected. Through faith, service, and collective responsibility, the Church and the Foundation recognize the need to appeal to community to answer the charge of service.

“Dr. Jerry Young is a man of integrity, a man of his word, and what he says – that’s what he will do. My wife Pauline and I have been doing this for 33 years. I think that the Church has gotten away from sharing compassion, what Jesus emphasized. We have commercialized Christmas. Everybody gets a gift but Jesus. The Church should return to its roots,” said Fredrick Rogers.

“This is my second year, and I’m honored to serve others. This is a special time for the people. My husband and I are pleased to be here working for the people,” volunteer Brenda Briscoe voiced.

Others noted their delight. “It’s good to see the people smiling. It’s an excellent opportunity for family here with their kids, for the incarcerated,” said Lakesha Vaughan. Terrance Myles, Sr., Deacon Chair Ministry of New Hope, commented, “We’re thankful for brother Fred and Sis. Pauline Rogers for coordinating this event, and we look forward every year to serving the community.”

“This is what community looks like when compassion meets action. It went beyond providing resources by restoring dignity and connection for families impacted by crime and hardship,” said Dr. Stacia Hunter. Hunter has been a volunteer for more than a decade.

What did Dr. Jerry Young have to say? “It’s just a matter of extending the life of Christ and expressing His love. This Christmas Giveaway reflects our calling to care for children, strengthen families, and live out our faith through action.”