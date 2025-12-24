Medgar Evers Library presents Holiday Christmas Bash and prods ongoing, active involvement for Young to Senior Adults

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Medgar Evers Library charmed young to senior adults with a spirit of compassion Thursday, December 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Adults were honored with a holiday Christmas bash replete with cordiality and concern for their well-being. The two-part event consisted of a program that focused on community concerns and a hearty meal.

Addie Green, a former Board of Alderman members in Bolton, MS, was the Mistress of Ceremony. She voiced that Medgar Evers Library is an excellent facility for the children and appealed to parents to be proactive with the library staff for the children. Green urged the crowd to be attentive to how they are being impacted as Jackson residents and to take charge in the making of a better Jackson.

Public safety needs were addressed. Retired firefighter Eddie James encouraged Jackson residents to go outside into the middle of the street to see if they could see their numerical house numbers. New numbers should be placed if they could not see them. Wanda Evers – CEO of WMPR Radio Station and Hinds County District 4 Supervisor explained that there are yard markers to reveal the reflection of lights. “If you don’t have one, get approved. Check with Ms. Dixon or me.”

James noted that residents should practice fire escape at least twice a year. Having two ways in and two ways out of the house is highly recommended. If the house is on fire, once outside, do not go back inside, but dial 911 immediately. “It’s the smoke, not the fire, that kills most of the time,” said the former firefighter.

James then indicated that for residents not having a fire alarm, they should contact the Fire Department at 601-960-1399. The personnel will show residents how to test the smoke alarm. “The smoke alarm should be checked once a month. If it’s not working, residents should call and report the matter to the Fire Department, and the Fire Department will handle it from there. Also, the Fire Department issues a pamphlet that details what to do after the fire,” James added.

Deborah Butler-Dixon, Hinds County District 3 Supervisor for Jackson, appealed to the citizenry: “You’ve got to help us. We have to clean up our own house in Jackson. You need to help clean up Jackson because you live in Jackson.”

Green encouraged residents to pay their water bills if they could pay. She also explained that if water machine managers were not doing their jobs to accommodate the citizens, then they should be fired. “I marched for the water bill employees to do right by the people,” she quipped.

A number of politicians were invited to the event, but many were not present. “Vote for people you know who have your back. These people didn’t show up, but they never do. I came from the educated crowd of community leaders – Aaron Henry, President of the NAACP and Charles Evers,” she said.

In addition to the above, Jasmine Green, a Mississippi State University student, was the essay competition winner and was awarded a certificate of appreciation. Legendary Blues Performer, Jesse Robinson, appeased the audience with tunes such as “I Play the Blues for You;” “The Thrill is Gone;” and “The Masquerade.” From there, the crowd was ushered from the recreation room to the library and had a Christmas feast.

Regarding the entire event, Verna Myers – Wednesday Reader at Medgar Evers Library, – remarked: “The event was outstanding. The seniors were happy. The food was excellent.”

The Christmas Bash was sponsored and hosted by the CEO of Mississippi Outreach and JHLS Trustee, Addie Green. Medgar Evers Library is located at 4215 Medgar Evers Blvd, Jackson, MS 39213. It serves the Jackson Hinds Library System in Miss., and is part of the local library system.