Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice honors excellence – Eagle Queen Graduates Honored for Achievement and “the people they are.”

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

It was less than an hour after the Tougaloo College Graduation ceremonies ended on Sunday, May 3, 2026, that a select group of graduates gathered just down the road from campus at The Stellar Venue, 731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 28, to be recognized yet again – this time with their tassels flipped to the left. These graduates were part of the Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice – shining stars devoted to study across many disciplines, with majors in English, History, Biology, and Political Science. Several minored in Pre-Law, a few in Public Policy and Administration, and some in both! Tougaloo graduates destined for further study are sought by institutions like Columbia, Boston University, George Washington Law, Suffolk Law, Brown, Vermont Law, and Tufts.

Opening remarks and a blessing over the food were provided by the Executive Director of the Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice, LeBroderick A. Woods. A scrumptious meal was provided by Allow Cornell Catering. Program highlights were shared by Dr. Lawren Long, Interim Chairwoman of Tougaloo’s Political Science Department and Director of the Eric H. Holder Public Policy Program. She spoke about the depth of work these graduating seniors have been involved in, the many different programs like Delta Greens Food is Medicine, National Black Workers Bill of Rights Campaign, immersing themselves in real life work which was married to their curriculum. She spoke about the multiple partnerships the scholars were part of including national organizations like National Black Workers Center and fellowships with Cornell University. They were on a list of just five HBCU’s being recognized for the Cornell fellowship project. They started new initiatives on campus, such as Public Health Equity Week and Black August Social.

Attorneys Raina Anderson and Julian D. Miller, co-founders of the Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice, welcomed each graduate forward in turn to receive special presentations: plaques, personalized graduation cards, an inscribed briefcase, a parent’s gift bag, and a check to help them along their way. Miller stressed over and over that these young, now graduated scholars, are not just the best and brightest in the country, but that they are extraordinary humans. From memory, he shared the full bio of each honoree. Attorney Miller is like that – remind him of a meeting with a prospective student five years ago, and he will tell you the student’s mothers name, what they were wearing, and what the weather was like that day. It is crystal clear that he received Justice Reuben V. Anderson’s charge to him years ago, “treat them special.” He knows these students and he loves these students and thinks of them like they’re his own children.

In order of recognition, and as pictured above:

Mr. Wykendrick Jones received The Dr. Johnny B. Gilleylen Trailblazer in Public Policy Award

Miss Sasha Lewis received The Amanda G. Alexander Trailblazer in Law Award

Miss Ni-Lah Jones received The Ida M. Guice Trailblazer in Law Award

Mr. Charles Williams received The Dr. Charles H. Holmes Trailblazer in Law Award

Mr. Morgan Stanley received The Congressman Bennie G. Thompson Changemaker Award

Miss Nayla McClure received The Constance Slaughter-Harvey Trailblazer in Law and Advocacy Award

Mr. Justin Williams received The Isaac K. Byrd Trailblazer in Law and Advocacy Award

Miss Logan McClinton received The Judge Denise S. Owens Trailblazer in Law Award

Mr. Ajani Crenshaw received The Marquise S. Hunt Memorial Award with National Distinction

Mr. Jermarius Everett received The Award of Merit

Miss Herlancia Miller received The Award of Merit

Miss Epiphany Hobbs received The Award of Merit

Miss Sydney Armstrong received The Award of Merit

Former faculty member and Chairwoman of Tougaloo’s Political Science Department, Dr. Wanda McGowan, received The Dr. Bettye Parker Smith Excellence in Teaching Award. Dr. McGowan’s son, Calvin McGowan, now in law school at the University of Mississippi, received The Director’s Award for Distinguished Service. And, lastly, The Reuben V. Anderson Distinguished Service Award – kept secret until the moment it was presented – was awarded to Mrs. Celestial Gordon Griffin, a Tougaloo alumna, and leader of the Harvesting Hope program for single mothers in the Delta.