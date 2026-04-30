The City of Jackson’s Water Takeover

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

The creation of a regional water authority in Jackson, Mississippi marks one of the most significant governance changes to the capital city’s infrastructure in decades. The effort grew out of years of system failures, political conflict, and federal intervention, culminating in sweeping state legislation in 2026 that stands to reshape control over water and sewer services.

The push for a new governing structure can be traced to long-standing infrastructure problems that reached a breaking point during the 2022 water crisis. Severe flooding and equipment failures left roughly 150,000 residents without reliable drinking water, exposing decades of underinvestment and operational challenges.

In response, the federal government intervened. A U.S. District Court placed Jackson’s water system under a third-party manager (JXN Water), removing day-to-day control from the city and signaling that a long-term governance solution would eventually be required.

During the 2026 Mississippi legislative session, state lawmakers advanced House Bill 1677, known as the Metro Jackson Water Authority Act. The legislation was authored by Rep. Shanda Yates (District 64), who had pushed for structural reform of the system amid ongoing concerns about management and sustainability.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill into law April 8, 2026, and it took effect immediately.



Reeves and other state leaders argued that the change was necessary because Jackson had demonstrated an inability to manage its own system effectively. During and after the crisis, Reeves repeatedly criticized the city’s performance, framing the takeover effort as a response to failures in staffing, billing, and infrastructure maintenance.

The final version of the law created a nine-member governing board for the new authority. After intense debate, it was decided that the makeup would be:

· 3 appointments by the Jackson mayor

· 2 appointments by the governor

· 1 appointment by the lieutenant governor

· 1 appointment each by the mayors of Ridgeland and Byram

· 1 jointly selected member by the governor and Jackson mayor

This final version (despite the push against it) explicitly allowed Ridgeland and Byram to determine their own appointees, reflecting their reliance on Jackson’s water system and their demand for representation.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn strongly opposed earlier versions of the bill, arguing that the city, which owns the infrastructure and bears the financial burden, should retain majority control of the board.

Horhn lobbied lawmakers throughout the session to increase Jackson’s representation but ultimately did not secure a majority. The final structure left Jackson with three of nine voting members, plus Horhn himself as a non-voting participant.

Appointment of Board Members

Following passage of the law, each jurisdiction moved to appoint its representatives:

· Jackson named its three appointees, Shirley Tucker, an extension specialist and business counselor with the Mississippi Small Business Development Center, Austin Barbour, managing partner of The Clearwater Group and Daniel L. Walker, president and CEO of Adonai Environmental Development and Power.

· Ridgeland named Paul Forster who serves as the city’s engineer and Byram selected Tramone Smith who also serve as its city’s engineer.

· The governor and other state officials also began naming their members.

In an unexpected turn of events, the City of Jackson filed legal action just days after making its appointments, underscoring the ongoing dispute.

Among other things, the city argues that:

· The legislation conflicts with existing federal court orders governing the system

· It violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution

· Only the federal court—not the state—has authority to determine when and how control transitions away from the current receiver

City attorneys emphasized that the system remains under federal oversight, and any attempt by the state to preempt that authority is unlawful.

This isn’t a done deal. While the state has created a new governing body, the courts and ongoing negotiations between Jackson and state leaders will ultimately determine whether and how that authority takes control.