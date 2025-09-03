The City of Jackson unites for men’s health: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month begins

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

A powerful message echoed through the halls of the Mississippi State Capitol Rotunda this week, as Mayor John Horhn officially proclaimed September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in the City of Jackson. Joined by health professionals, advocates, survivors, and community leaders, the mayor’s announcement marked the start of a month-long campaign to shine a spotlight on early detection, regular screenings, and prostate health education.

“Raising awareness can save lives,” said Horhn. “We encourage all men in Jackson, especially African American men, who are disproportionately affected, to speak with their doctors, get screened, and take charge of their health.”

The City of Jackson, in partnership with local health organizations and community groups, is rolling out a series of events to engage residents and provide vital resources.

Upcoming Events:

September 25th at 6:00 p.m.

Community Awareness Forum

Location: MS Baptist Hospital, Belhaven Building, 1200 N. State Street, Room 220

This open forum will bring together urologists, survivors, and advocates to discuss the importance of PSA screenings, lifestyle choices, and overcoming stigma around men’s health. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, hear personal stories, and receive guidance on accessing local screening services.

September 28th – Prostate Cancer Awareness Sunday

Churches across Jackson will take part in this citywide initiative during morning worship services, with designated male representatives speaking to congregations about early detection and PSA testing. This grassroots effort aims to break the silence and spark conversations about a disease that affects 1 in 8 men in their lifetime.

Wear Blue, Start the Conversation

Throughout the month, residents are encouraged to wear blue in solidarity and use the hashtags #ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth and #JacksonMS to spread awareness online. Local landmarks will also be illuminated in blue as a visual reminder of the city’s commitment to men’s health.

This initiative reflects more than awareness, it’s about action. Through education, open dialogue, and accessible care, Jackson is taking bold steps to fight prostate cancer and support the men and families affected by it.

For more information or to get involved, follow the City of Jackson’s official channels or contact your local health department.