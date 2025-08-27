After 29 years, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade calls it quits

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

After 29 years of dedicated service with the Jackson Police Department, culminating in two impactful years as its chief, Chief Joe Wade, is retiring, his final day set for September 5, 2025.

Wade’s career truly embodies the idea of “climbing the ranks.” Starting as a police recruit, he rose through every level within JPD until he became chief, proudly calling himself “homegrown” after graduating from the department’s 23rd Recruit Class in 1995.

A beloved figure in the community, Wade, restored morale in the department. He brought back experienced officers, bolstered staffing by hiring an additional 37 officers (bringing total to 258), and restored trust within the force. Under his leadership, crime dropped significantly, including a roughly 45% reduction in homicides so far this year compared to the same period in 2024.

Mayor Horhn’s Search for the Next Chief

Jackson’s new Mayor, John Horhn, has launched a national search to find Wade’s replacement. Leading this task force are two highly respected law enforcement veterans:

• Former U.S. Marshal George White

• Former Mississippi Highway Patrol Chief, Col. Charles Haynes

Their mission is to conduct a rigorous, nationwide search while also evaluating public safety challenges in Jackson, including youth crime, drug crimes, departmental needs, and coordination among JPD, the Sheriff’s Office, and Capitol Police.

The process is expected to take 30 to 60 days, and the task force will actively seek input from residents, city leaders, and departmental staff to ensure a well-informed decision.

Interim Leadership by Sheriff Tyree Jones

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones has been appointed to serve as interim Chief of Police, a dual role that mirrors a precedent set in 2007 when Sheriff Malcolm McMillin held both positions.

Jones brings deep institutional knowledge; he spent 20 years with the Jackson Police Department before becoming sheriff in 2021 and pledges stability and professionalism during the transition. He’s clear that he’s not seeking the permanent role and intends to maintain his sheriff duties with support from his trusted staff on both sides.

Highlights of Happenings:

Wade leaves behind a legacy of renewed trust, stronger staffing, and lower crime. Horhn’s appointment of a seasoned, multifaceted search team sets the stage for thoughtful leadership moving forward, while Jones ensures the department remains steady during the handoff.