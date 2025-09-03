A Candidate’s Profile

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

For the next several weeks, The Mississippi Link will profile candidates running for Senate District 26. For the first time in 32 years this seat became vacant after John Horhn was elected Mayor of the City of Jackson.

This week, we begin with Kamesha Mumford.

Profile: Kamesha Mumford

Municipal Judge & Attorney | Wife | Mother | Candidate for Mississippi Senate District 26

Roots in Canton, Mississippi

Hailing from Canton, Mississippi, Kamesha Mumford has forged her path through both personal and civic dedication. A wife and mother, she brings to her campaign a perspective grounded in family values and a lifelong commitment to public service.

Professional Foundations

Mumford serves as a municipal judge and is also a practicing attorney, providing general legal services in areas such as litigation, real estate, estate planning, contract law, family law, and regulatory matters. She has appeared in nearly every chancery court in Mississippi. Kamesha is also the owner of Mumford Title LLC, offering title and closing services throughout the state of Mississippi. Her dual roles place her at the nexus of legal practice and community justice, enriching her insight into both the law and its real- world impact.

Campaign Launch at the State Capitol

Just last week, Mumford officially launched her campaign for the Mississippi State Senate in District 26 at the state Capitol. The open seat, previously held by Senator John Horhn (who was recently sworn in as Jackson’s mayor), triggered a special election scheduled for November 4, 2025. Among seven qualifying candidates vying to represent portions of Hinds and Madison Counties, Mumford stands as one of the most notable contenders.

Anchored in Service — Putting People First

At the heart of Mumford’s campaign is a simple yet compelling ethos: people over politics. She emphasizes her commitment to genuine public service, saying clearly that she is “running because she cares” and vows to always prioritize constituents over partisan considerations.

Service-Driven Leadership

Mumford’s career as a municipal judge and attorney is rooted in service to her community. Her call to leadership is fueled by empathy, understanding, and a promise to elevate the voices of everyday Mississippians.

Protecting the Retirement System

A key concern driving her candidacy is the threat to the state’s retirement system. She has signaled her resolve to defend the financial security of Mississippi’s retirees, a vital issue for countless voters.

People over Politics

Throughout her campaign messaging, she underscores her unwavering belief that public office should be about serving people, not entrenching partisan or political agendas. Her stance reflects a broader push for integrity and focuses on constituents’ well-being.

Why Her Candidacy Matters

Balance of Experience & Empathy

Mumford’s experience in the courtroom equips her with a deep understanding of policy and justice, while her identity as a mother, wife, and community member grounds her in the realities that many voters face daily.

A Fresh Voice in a Critical Race

With District 26 now open, the race is highly consequential for Hinds and Madison Counties. Mumford brings a vision that combines firm legal expertise with heartfelt public advocacy.

Championing the Underserved

Her focus on protecting vulnerable constituencies; from retirees facing financial uncertainty to families seeking fair justice positions her as a candidate attuned to those often overlooked.

Looking Ahead

As Mississippi voters prepare for the November 4, 2025 special election, Kamesha Mumford’s campaign promises a blend of professional competence and compassionate leadership. Her vision is clear: serve the people, uphold systems that support them, and always choose justice over political expediency.