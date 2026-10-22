By H Ralph Samuels, Jr.,

Something is lurking inside our State

and it needs to be removed.

Like a debilitating and deadly cancer,

the diagnosis has already so proved

For too long Mississippi,

things have worsened and gone unchecked.

And if we don’t address the issue immediately

the health of our State will be a wreck.

The handwriting’s on the wall

and it’s plain for everyone to see.

We need to remove the HYDE-ing political polyps.

Mississippi needs a COLOM-oscopy

All the symptoms are pretty clear.

The systemic problem has been discovered;

High prices on food, gas and more taxes.

Traces of moral corruption has been uncovered.

Like an irritated and inflamed hemorrhoid

where the pain never seems to quit;

And the only prescription that will help

is a heavy dose of “FLIP IT.”

Mississippi really matters.

So let’s change the flow from red to blue.

Let’s stop HYDE-ing behind the lies.

A COLOM-oscopy will reveal the truth.

Affordable healthcare for everyone

should readily be available;

It shouldn’t be just for the wealthy

or the well-to-do financially able.

There are families across our State

suffering because some folk are greedy.

They care nothing about the poor

the under-served or the needy.

Rural hospitals are facing closure.

Mothers and fathers have to drive for miles;

Just to find a caring doctor

to help their sick or disabled child

Gerrymandering district lines

is nothing but political manipulation;

It seeks to suppress the people’s voice

a racist form of voter intimidation.

We need to keep our communities safe

with law enforcement we can trust.

But the biggest threat to our safety right now

is the one that is failing to represent us.

They only care about big business

and supporting that awful ugly Bill

So after Mississippi gets a COLOM-oscopy

let’s see if we can give one to Capitol Hill.

We need to properly fund teachers and education.

Increase the wages of the working man.

It’s not welfare as some would call it.

It’s giving a brother a helping hand.

Is that not what we should do,

lend a hand to one another?

Jesus said, “You did it unto me

when you did it to the least of these my brothers.”

If you call yourself a Christian

as the Bible truly describes;

You would do justice, love mercy

and walk with God,

and not run away and HYDE

Don’t twist the scripture to push your agenda.

Don’t say let’s pray but never change.

Stop “Talkin’ Out the Side of Your Neck”

Do you really wanna witness somebody hanged?

Mississippi we CAN and MUST do better!

Every age, race and ethnicity;

November 3rd every county has an appointment.

Let’s give Mississippi a COLOM-oscopy!

(c) 2026 H Ralph Samuels, Jr.

“The Name Inspires the Pen”