Legislative Black Caucuses from Mississippi and Tennessee Gather

By Dr. Phyllis Qualls,

Guest Writer,

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus from Mississippi and Tennessee joined together to present issues in their respective state legislatures. During the panel discussion the legislators stressed the importance of voting, regardless of what it looks like now, voting does count. A longtime member of the legislature from Mississippi, Senator Hillman Frazier, (D-Dist.27) explained how important the voting process really is, “We can’t stop now, and we must learn from our history to press on.”

Tennessee Senator Charlane Oliver, (D-Dist. 19) who has been stripped of her ability to serve on committees by the Senate Leadership, and salary has been cut, had strong words in her defense of her action. “When I stood on my desk in the Tennessee Senate, I was committed to standing firm for the rights in which our ancestors fought for, and to be denied that right caused me to take action that would make an impact beyond the Senate walls. I reflected on our past, looked at this dismal present, while working for a better future and knew, ‘I would not be moved’ “

Mississippi Legislators explained, because of the action in Tennessee, there was no special session in Mississippi. However, MS Rep. Lataisha Jackson, (D – Dist. 11) stated, “I was prepared to do what was necessary. It takes courage to vote and courage to stand up to those who do not want us to vote and take us back to a time, when we could not vote.”

The discussions dealt with a plethora of issues all the legislators face regardless of the states they are in; the struggle continues. TN Rep. Harold M. Love, Jr., (D-Dist. 58) said, “It is important to stay engaged and be a participant. Regardless of these difficult times, we have to be educated about voting; register and vote. Also, understand, no one candidate may fit all of the requirements a constituent may require, however, if that candidate can make a positive impact, other requirements can be addressed later.” It was summed up by one attendee who said,” Getting some of all is better than all of nothing.”

Mississippi has 55 Black members in the legislature and uses the power of those numbers to best represent the people of the state.

Tennessee Black Caucus Chair, Rep. Jesse Chism, (D- Dist. 85) explained the elected officials need to hold more informational sessions, within our state and with other states, to make a strong footprint for the people. The reception/panel session was held Friday, August 28th, before the Big Game between Tennessee State University in Nashville and Jackson State University, in Jackson.

The event was a natural fit, held at the African Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday School Publishing House. “The symbolism of that connection is that the AME denomination has always had a fierce attitude, resulting in impactful action toward social justice, which includes voting,” said Walter Searcy, a member of Greater Bethel AME Church and a Steward.

The take-away from the gathering, clearly was VOTE!