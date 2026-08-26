Curtis Nichouls – A visionary who saw Mississippi on the big screen

By Dr. Edelia J. Carthan,

Contributing Writer,

Mississippi filmmaker Curtis Nichouls had a vision that extended far beyond making movies. He envisioned Mississippi becoming a destination for film and television production, creating opportunities for local talent, developing the state’s workforce and building an industry capable of bringing major productions and economic activity to the state.

Nichouls, who died August 22, 2026, at his home in Jackson, built a career that touched nearly every aspect of filmmaking.

His IMDb credits reflect work as a producer, actor, cinematographer, director, writer, editor, stunt performer and location professional. His projects included Premium Rush, River Runs Red, Atone, Hell on the Border, The Vanished, Out of the Fight, A Day to Die and Grace Wins, among others.

Through his work, Nichouls became connected to productions featuring major Hollywood talent, including Bruce Willis, John Cusack, Taye Diggs, George Lopez, Luke Hemsworth, Ron Perlman, Frank Grillo, Anne Heche, Jason Patric, Thomas Jane and Leon Robinson.

But Nichouls was not content with simply working in the film industry. He wanted to help build that industry in Mississippi.

Bringing Hollywood to Mississippi

One of the clearest examples was A Day to Die, the action film starring Bruce Willis, Kevin Dillon, Frank Grillo and Leon Robinson. The production brought recognizable Hollywood star power to Jackson while demonstrating that Mississippi could serve as a viable location for major film productions.

Nichouls helped bring the production to Mississippi through his production company, Sweet Unknown South Productions. According to previous reporting by the Mississippi Free Press, Mississippi had not initially been the production’s first choice. Nichouls advocated for Jackson and helped bring the project to the capital city.

His vision also included creating opportunities behind the camera.

During the production of A Day to Die, students from Jackson State University and Tougaloo College, along with high school students, were provided opportunities to gain experience in filmmaking. It represented an important part of Nichouls’ larger philosophy: Mississippi could not build a sustainable film industry by attracting productions alone. It also needed to develop its own workforce.

As someone who was present on the set of several of Nichouls’ Mississippi productions, I had an opportunity to witness that work firsthand. His productions brought together experienced professionals, local talent, students and community members while demonstrating the possibilities of building a stronger film industry within the state.

Behind the camera for Mississippi history

Nichouls’ camera also captured more than movies.

On June 14, 2016—Flag Day—a group of Mississippians traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Take It Down America Flag Rally, a demonstration calling for the removal of the Confederate battle emblem from Mississippi’s state flag.

Mississippi native and actress Aunjanue Ellis helped lead the effort, which brought the campaign against the state flag to the nation’s capital. Nichouls traveled with the Mississippi delegation and documented the journey and demonstration.

That trip was also where I first met Curtis Nichouls.

What began as documenting a movement became part of a much larger professional relationship. In the years that followed, I would have the opportunity to be present on the set of a number of his productions filmed here in Mississippi and watch his vision for the state’s film industry continue to develop.

Nichouls’ participation in the Washington trip illustrated another dimension of his work. His camera was not limited to entertainment. He also used it to document Mississippi people, activism and history as events unfolded.

Building Sweet Unknown South

That same commitment to Mississippi eventually led to one of Nichouls’ most ambitious undertakings.

In 2024, the Jackson City Council approved the sale of the former Dillard’s building at Metrocenter Mall to Nichouls following his bid of approximately $360,000. The massive property would become home to Sweet Unknown South Studios.

Nichouls envisioned transforming the approximately 172,000-square-foot space into a major film and television production facility.

Rather than Mississippi filmmakers constantly traveling elsewhere to find professional production facilities, Nichouls wanted those resources available in Jackson. Plans for the facility included spaces capable of accommodating multiple productions and sets that could be transformed into homes, kitchens, police departments, jail cells and other locations frequently needed for television and film.

The studio also represented something larger for South Jackson.

For decades, Metrocenter Mall was one of the state’s most recognizable shopping destinations. Like many malls across the country, it experienced decline as businesses closed and economic activity shifted elsewhere.

Nichouls looked at that enormous space and saw possibility.

By late 2024, Sweet Unknown South Studios was operating from the Metrocenter property and attracting productions. The science-fiction thriller The Strange was among the projects filmed there.

Nichouls understood that the film industry could become an economic-development tool for Mississippi.

Productions require far more than actors and directors. They employ camera operators, electricians, carpenters, makeup artists, wardrobe professionals, caterers, drivers, security personnel, editors, production assistants and numerous other workers. Productions also generate business for hotels, restaurants, transportation companies and other local businesses.

Building permanent film infrastructure could allow more of those dollars—and those jobs—to remain in Mississippi.

Service beyond the film set

Nichouls’ commitment to service extended beyond filmmaking.

He was an active member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., where he used his professional talents in service to the fraternity. Nichouls served as Mississippi State Photographer and Videographer, documenting programs, gatherings, service initiatives and important moments within the organization.

He was also Chief Security Officer for the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign and volunteered for Camp Fabulous, The Emmett Till Scholarship Banquet and many more organizations including Jim Hill High School where he taught the students videography.

His involvement reflected a principle visible throughout his career: using his talents not only to build a professional career, but also to document and strengthen the organizations and communities around him.

Nichouls participated in community and nonprofit initiatives. His work connected filmmaking, education, mentorship, community service and economic development.

That combination makes his contribution to Mississippi significant.

Mississippi has produced extraordinary writers, musicians, actors and storytellers, yet much of the economic infrastructure surrounding those creative industries has historically existed elsewhere. Artists often leave the state to pursue opportunities in larger entertainment markets.

Nichouls challenged that model.

His vision raised a different question: Why couldn’t the industry be built here?

Why couldn’t Mississippi train its own filmmakers? Why couldn’t Mississippi students learn cinematography, editing, lighting and production without leaving the state? Why couldn’t an abandoned department store become a movie studio? Why couldn’t major Hollywood actors come to Jackson to work? And why couldn’t Mississippi receive a greater share of the economic benefits generated by the stories filmed here?

Curtis Nichouls spent years working to turn those questions into reality.

His legacy can be measured in film credits and productions, but perhaps it is better measured by the infrastructure, opportunities and possibilities he worked to create.

He brought Hollywood star power to Mississippi.

More importantly, he believed Mississippi could build star power of its own.

The challenge now is ensuring that vision continues.

About the Author: Dr. Edelia J. Carthan is a contributing writer for The Mississippi Link and President and CEO of Carthan Enterprises, LLC and Fabulous Fun Rentals.