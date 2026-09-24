Absentee Voting at Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office vocalizes strong message: “If We Vote, We Win!”

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

A time to remember is what occurred Sunday, September 20, 2026, in the City of Jackson. Partnering with Southern Echo (led by Executive Director Rachel Mays) and the Circuit Clerk’s office (led by Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace) were All For One Line Dancers and Golden Key Line Dancers.

Director Mays emphasized, “Mississippi voters should make their voices heard in the 2026 Midterm Election and take note of the updated absentee voting process. The absentee voting timeline is September 21, 2026, thru October 31, 2026. Voters should visit their Circuit Clerk’s office during this period, cast their ballot and it will be immediately scanned into the voting machine. This process eliminates the possibility of an envelope completion error(s) that will invalidate the ballot and eliminates the stress of rushing to vote on election day. Exercise your right and power by participating in the 2026 Midterm Election Cycle.”

The young, senior citizens, and those in between banned together at the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office on Pascagoula Street. Prior to the start of the 3:00 p. m. press event, Jackie Hampton, publisher of The Mississippi Link, was introduced to a few students from Jackson State University by Senator Sollie Norwood. She asked each of the students why were they at the event.

Lauren Moncure, a JSU Political Science major, stated she was invited by Senator Norwood. She told The Mississippi Link, “I am here in hopes of informing leaders what students are concerned about in the world of politics.”

Kierston Hawkins stated, “I am here because I feel it is very important for youth to be brought to the forefront of the movement.” She said she wanted to be better informed by listening to citizens and political leaders because it is the job of youth to carry on what those that came before them have already started.

Keyvon Williams said he came to the event to hear more about voting. He said, “In Mississippi we don’t get nearly as much news as we should because we are a desolate state, so it is good to come out and hear speakers, especially with the demographics we see. I think it is good when our generation can see more, and get more involved in order that we can become better equipped with what is going on around us.” As a member of the Mississippi Action Project at JSU, Williams said, “We are trying to bring youth and young people to forefront so that our voices can be heard through collective power.”

Sidney Reese is a third-year Biology & Environmental Science major from Cleveland, Ohio. When asked why she took the time on a Sunday afternoon to attend the event, she stated, “I hope to learn something I don’t know already. I hope to gain some first-hand experience that will help with an initiative to get students registered to vote.” Reese had already started helping with voter registration at her school. She said, “It’s for helping students learn about politics and their community.”

Norwood reacted that the students “gave up their Sunday afternoon and spoke from their hearts about the things they’re doing.” He also mentioned that as they work with other Institutions of Higher Learning, they are connecting with others across the State of Mississippi. “We’re going to get the young to vote,” said the interviewee.

Continuing, Norwood explained that the whole focus is to get people to cast their vote. Hence, voters can pick up a friend, and they can go vote together. One day of the 45 days, the day they vote, should be “a good feeling.”

Senior citizen Murlene Terry Taylor came with her folder with comments she had typed regarding the essentialities of voting across generations. Taking the right and the privilege of voting seriously, the informant reminds contemporary society that African-Americans, especially in the deep South, underwent many senseless struggles to exercise their right to vote. Barriers included poll taxes, silly literacy tests, intimidation and pure chicanery. The 1950s and 1960s latched onto intense campaigns, marches, sit-ins, voter education and civil rights meetings, along with the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – all with the goal to secure equal rights for all citizens. “The Voting Rights Act is now being gutted by the U.S. Supreme Court,” argued Taylor.

Taylor (a member of a number of organizations) went on to appeal to churches, social and civic organizations, Greek letter organizations and other fraternal organizations “to encourage their members and friends to vote in the upcoming election on November 3, 2026, and all future elections.” The urgency of the moment is “to rally” to get those eligible to vote to do so. Participating in the electoral process by voting “is power and is fundamental to our democracy,” she concluded.

Kathy Sykes, Director of Mississippi Immigrant Rights Alliance, encouraged all naturalized citizens who are able to do so to go to the Hinds County Courthouse and vote by absentee ballot and to make sure that their registration is proper. When they vote early, they will be able to correct errors. Sykes urges persons needing further information to contact MIRA at 601-968-5182.

Jakari Holland, a senior at Jackson State University and Founder of Mississippi Access Project – asserted that voting power is needed. “With power we have to establish accessibility and pathways to obtain our very right. With the current landscape of America and Mississippi our vote is crucial.” He combined his message with why he founded The Mississippi Access Project, a youth-led organization which is designed to establish early voting and voter registration online. Stating that 42 states and Washington, D.C. offer online voter registration, Holland highlighted that for effective change, “we have to not only organize but bring about collective power for our voice to be heard.”

Line dancer Annie Cooper emphasized that everybody’s vote is needed. “People who are not able to vote at the polls must do absentee voting. I am ashamed of people who give excuses for not voting. You can’t win if you don’t vote,” she quipped. Jackson resident Larry White noted that what came to mind about Sunday was “joy, joy, joy (a joyful occasion).” In his call for citizens to exercise their right to vote, he gave a sharp command: “Voice your opinion.” If the opinion is not voiced on the ballot, it will never be heard.

Randy “Wildman” Brown, long-time radio personality and DJ of WMPR 90.1 FM in Jackson, called for people to get out and vote. “You have not because you vote not. This campaign is about saving democracy…My vote is crucial for my family, children, friends and community. That should be the focus of everyone in Jackson, Miss. and all over the nation,” Brown claimed.

The line dancers brought community togetherness and relaxation with a variety of music. Tunes included: Booker T. & the MG’s “Green Onions;” Cupid’s “2 Steps on My Haters;” Charles Wilson’s “Mississippi Boy;” Tron Allen’s “Push It Out;” T. K. Soul’s “Zydeco Bounce;” West Love’s “Work It;” Kirk Whalum’s “Do You Feel Me;” Badd Newz’s “Bandanna Around Her Boots;” Marcia Griffiths” “Electric Boogie” (“The Electric Slide);” and Jennifer Hudson’s “Love You I Do.”

The earliest day to vote by an absentee ballot in the Circuit Clerk’s Office in the General Election was Monday, September 21st. The absentee ballot deadline for permanently disabled voters is to be mailed from the Circuit Clerk’s Offices on September 24th. Further, the Circuit Clerk’s offices may remain open from September 28th, 29th, and 30th for Voter Registration (General) from 8:00 a.m. until 7 p.m., including the noon hour.

Other significant dates to remember are: Monday, October 5th: Voter Registration Deadline. People registering by this date are eligible to vote in the General Election. Saturday, October 24th & October 31st: In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline (the Circuit Clerk’s office must remain open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon). Tuesday, November 3rd: General Election Day & Regular Special Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.