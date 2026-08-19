Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center’s CEO earns one of Community Health’s highest national honors

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) is proud to announce that it’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jasmin O. Chapman has received the prestigious National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the organization’s highest honors recognizing extraordinary leadership and a lifetime of service to community health.

Presented during the 2026 NACHC Community Health Institute (CHI) & EXPO in Las Vegas, the award recognizes leaders whose vision, dedication, and lasting contributions have strengthened the nation’s community health center movement and expanded access to quality healthcare for underserved populations.

Chapman’s distinguished career has been defined by an unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of Mississippi communities. Through visionary leadership, strategic innovation, and a steadfast focus on health equity, she has helped position Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center as one of the state’s premier Federally Qualified Health Centers, expanding access to comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, women’s health, pediatric, and specialty care for thousands of patients each year.

For more than five decades, Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center has served as a trusted healthcare provider throughout central Mississippi. Under Chapman’s leadership, the organization has continued to grow its reach, strengthen community partnerships, embrace innovative models of care, and remain committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality healthcare regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

“Receiving this national recognition is a proud moment not only for Dr. Chapman, but for every employee, provider, board member, community partner, and patient who is part of the Jackson-Hinds family,” said members of the Executive Leadership Team. “Her leadership has inspired excellence, transformed lives, and strengthened healthcare access across our state. This award reflects the lasting impact of a career dedicated to service.”

Members of the Jackson-Hinds Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors were present in Las Vegas to celebrate the occasion, joining community health leaders from across the country in recognizing Chapman’s remarkable career and extraordinary contributions to advancing community-based healthcare.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for individuals whose influence extends far beyond their own organization leaders whose work has shaped the future of community health and improved the lives of countless patients. Chapman’s leadership has exemplified that standard through decades of service, advocacy, mentorship, and an unwavering belief that every person deserves access to quality healthcare.

“This award belongs to the entire Jackson-Hinds family,” said Chapman. “Every milestone we have achieved has been possible because of the dedication of our Board of Directors, leadership team, providers, employees, community partners, and the patients who have trusted us with their care. I am deeply honored and grateful to receive this recognition on behalf of all who have helped make our mission possible.”

As Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center celebrates this historic achievement, the organization remains focused on its mission of transforming lives through accessible, compassionate, and innovative healthcare while continuing to build healthier communities throughout Mississippi.