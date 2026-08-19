‘Beyond Barriers,’ is beyond amazing baseball for special needs

By Brittany Sanford-Dillard,

Guest Writer,

Completely geared up. Jersey on, baseball cap snug, smile plastered. What I saw when my two autistic sons suited up for their next new adventure was a glimpse of excellence and excitement. It was time for baseball.

Word quickly circulated. I received a text saying a new program located in Rankin County was launching soon. It was called Beyond Barriers. The program, started by Kenyada Robinson, a baseball program located in Rankin County for children with special needs.

The first ever season of Beyond Barriers started at the end of May 2026 and ended July 23rd, stretching throughout the summer.

As a parent, when my autistic sons say ‘yes’ to something, it’s no longer just a game, it’s no longer ‘just fun time’ or ‘just another activity.’ It’s always so promising when they willingly start a new adventure because they are saying yes to it. They are giving it a try. They are “being” outgoing and optimistic. To me, it says ‘I’m able, I’m capable, I know I’m good enough.’ That means confidence, which means so much.

All members, including some ‘first time ever to sports’ players stepped on the red turf . They grabbed a silver bat and a black helmet and swung hard. Supportive teammates, coaches and friends cheered for every child. The volunteers ran with the players who needed side-by-side assistance, guiding them to each base and helping the flow of the game.



Other parents like me reflected on how impactful this experience was to witness.

“I could have cried,” said Heather Bowen, mom of Jackson Bowen, 8. “He was so happy and excited to be a part of this and knowing he’s having fun and can be himself means everything to me,” she said.

“It was a cool thing to see,” said Titus Dillard, my husband and the father of Tj and Micah Dillard, who are both on the team. “I really didn’t know they had an interest in Baseball, but I can see Tj, (my oldest) has a real interest. Seeing them play with other kids like them and seeing how they understand each other, was awesome to witness. It takes other children a while to understand that there is a communication barrier. In other words, it takes children who are not on the spectrum time to figure out their approach whereas for a child on the spectrum, it’s kind of like a second nature,” Dillard shared.

Kim Cash appreciates the experience she witnessed through her son, Wyatt Cleveland, 7. “It has given him more support, we tried to play regular baseball and couldn’t. The support just wasn’t there. He did as much as he could, because he has cerebral palsy too, so he gets tired. So, he’ll do a little bit, and then sit, then do a little more…and in regular Baseball they don’t like that. But here we have the support we need,” said Cash.

Founder and Head Coach Kenyada Robinson was lucky to have a plethora of helping hands, including family. Brittany Odum is one of her cousins who has a big heart for Robinson’s son who is on the spectrum.

“When she told me about the program, I told her if you need me, I’m there. She knows, since her son was a baby, I’ve been there. He’s been a part of my life and just seeing him grow and progress and do the things that we thought he wouldn’t be able to do has just been amazing,” said Odum. “I’m so glad that Kenyada started this program because there aren’t many teams out here like this for autistic kids and that’s why it means so much.”

The view from the infield was just as spectacular for the Pitchers and Baseman volunteers. Gleeful players and volunteers emanated great energy even in the summer heat.

Third baseman Diedra W. reflected on some highlights. “Doing High-Fives, getting hugs, cheering kids on…just seeing the kids get excited about hitting and getting better each time were all great memories for me.”

Every effort applauded and every attempt at a hit, no miss, all players felt calm and confident. This perception was taken up close weekly by Jason Bowen, a proud dad and pitcher for the program.

“I have always liked pitching and my son really enjoyed doing it with me,” said Jason. “The best part about being on the mound was to get to know all the kids’ names and watch how excited they got after hitting the ball.”

Jason’s son, Jackson,8, is a Beyond Barriers team member. “ It’s nice to get together with other parents that understand what it’s like to have kids on the spectrum. My child enjoyed being able to get out there and have fun at his pace. For our family to have a safe space for our son to be involved in a sport with other families like ours was amazing,” he shared.

Tougaloo collegian Blake Bostic served as a pitcher, helper and coach for Beyond Barriers. He assisted with helping the players put on their helmets and give their best swing at bat.

“My experience was nothing short of amazing,” said Bostic. “Being around the kids and seeing them smiling and having fun to match my love of the game of Baseball was great. I heard about Beyond Barriers through Kenyada who is also my hairstylist, she asked me to coach at one of my appointments,” he said.

Bostic says he has been a pitcher since his freshman year of high school, which lead to him getting a scholarship to pitch at Tougaloo College where he currently plays.

“I have a lot of good memories, but the ones that stand out the most is hitting the ball to Jackson, or seeing TJ always ready to hit again,” he said.

“Beyond Barriers was a great experience and I look forward to doing it again next year. Thanks, Kenyada, for giving me the opportunity to be the coach.”

The players also gained knowledge. Some learned for the first time rules of a game and how to follow them.

Lashannon Butler says her son, Aaron Butler, 9, gained knowledge on how to work alongside a team and take turns.

“The program provided a non-judgmental environment where encouragement was offered, and everything was cheered about. The space allowed us to build a team but also a community,” said Lashannon. “My best memory was the last game, at the end, when most of everyone was gone, Aaron hit the ball 4 times in a row.”

The season’s end was celebrated with a banquet and an awards ceremony. Each player received a hearty helping of favorite foods on a plate, a shiny gold trophy, a certificate and a baseball bracelet.

Bowen says her son was so proud on the way home he could not put the trophy down, saying softly, “My first trophy, I can’t believe it. I can’t wait to get more.”

The season was a home run in the fields and in each player’s heart.

A new season will be announced for Beyond Barriers this fall. For more information, please email Beyond Barriers at beyondbarriersms@gmail.com or Britany Sanford-Dillard Email: Brittany.SDillard@gmail.com

Brittany Sanford-Dillard, a native of New Orleans, is a graduate of Belhaven University. She has a degree in Mass Communications and currently lives in Mississippi.