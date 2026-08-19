Do not count on your neighbor to vote. You must vote, too.

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.,

President Emeritus,

Teen Mentoring Committee of Ohio,

We are our brother’s and sister’s keeper. That is a timeless phrase that we have heard over the years. Looking out for one another should be a daily habit for us. That is especially true if you are in the 4th quarter of your life.

Keeping tabs on each other is a long-standing tradition in our communities. We count on our neighbors for their kindness and concern. They come to our aid in times of need.

Events such as neighborhood clean-ups and block parties bring us together for fellowship and information. Each creates a wholesome family environment, and we enjoy the good times. Our lives are busy, so it is good to get a TO (timeout) sometimes.

Increasingly, our conversations with neighbors and friends will turn to everyday dinner table issues. Of course, the high cost of goods and services is high atop the list. Invariably, this will lead to voting and who our elected officials are. The question becomes, are they doing the job that we elected them to do?

Voting is a staple in the American way of life. We look forward to the opportunity whenever it’s time to go to the polls. This privilege cannot and should not be taken for granted.

Our going to the polls in recent years has not been seamless. Detours and stumbling blocks have been placed in our way, yet we persevere and get through it.

Our ancestors and leaders never gave in to tyranny and oppression. We won’t start now. Reverend Jesse L. Jackson always said to “keep hope alive”. This mantra has sustained us through the good and the challenging times.

There are countries across the globe whose voting rights have been stifled or simply stopped. They have no say about what happens to them. They are intellectually handcuffed and morally bankrupt. Their comings and goings are managed and controlled by others.

Americans will have another chance to go to the polls in November. The midterm elections will give us a chance to vote for the candidates of our choice.

You and I know the peril and uncertainty that has America in an unfamiliar place. Over my lifetime as a 4th quarter guy, these are some of the worst of times.

Prices for everything are high. Everywhere we go, we are spending more money than we did last year. The numbers show that each day so there is no need to show them here. Our pocketbooks are suffering and in a state of shock.

We have elected officials in state and national offices who are responsible for this economic disconnect. If you voted for someone who is a part of the problem, then you have a decision to make.

You know the choices on the ballot. You can’t stay at home on voting day and think things will change. It doesn’t work that way. By staying away from the polls, you are signaling that you don’t care about the direction of this country.

Voting for change in America says that we are sick of the current way of doing business. We are distraught and emotionally drained with the excuses and unanswered questions. We are hurt because families have been dismantled and forgotten. You and I must vote them out.

There is still a percentage of people who believe that things are great and that wrong is right. We must overwhelm them with our voting power for change. We must leave nothing to chance.

We must be ambassadors for change and for good. Get your friends and neighbors ready because November will be here before you know it. However, we must get ready to vote right now. Find out where your voting location is. Ensure that you have your voting credentials in order. Know who is on the ballot and their platforms.

Let’s wake up on Wednesday, November 4th knowing that our vote changed America.