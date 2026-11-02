‘Get out the Vote Live Remote’ at Congressman Thompson’s Jackson Headquarters: Every Vote Matters: Mississippi is Counting on You!

Submitted by: Rasheda Bell, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Congressman Bennie Thompson is known for his steadfast commitment to civil liberties, his courage in standing up for Mississippians’ progress, and his local fish fries that bring constituents and families together. The “Get Out the Vote” event held last Saturday at Congressman Thompson’s Jackson Campaign Office was one of at least four events organized in communities across Jackson and the Mississippi Delta. Hosted by Friends of Bennie Thompson, the live and virtual event encouraged residents not only to exercise their right to vote on November 3rd, but also to support the “Blue” ticket.

Amongst good food, fellowship, and music, conversations focused on practical ways to help young neighbors and seniors without transportation get to the polls. The sense of urgency was palpable, underscoring the high stakes of this midterm election and the importance of making every vote count.

Brian Grizzell, Jackson City Council Representative for Ward 4, shared his thoughts on these efforts and explained why every vote matters. Representative Grizzell believes we are at a crossroads. He emphasized that families from all walks of life, whether Democrats or Republicans, and people of Jewish, Protestant, Catholic, and other faith traditions, are working hard to maintain stability and survive these challenging times.

He acknowledged what he sees as a struggle where there should not be one. Grizzell pointed to inflation and rising gas prices, which he described as the highest he has seen in his lifetime, as major financial challenges facing families. Amid these economic pressures, he remarked, “We’re being asked to choose another protein. That’s not so easy in a family who needs a pack of ground beef to stretch a meal across three or four days.”

He also cited federal funding cuts affecting school districts, colleges, universities, and educational centers, contributing to layoffs and increased diesel costs for school buses. These challenges, he suggested, make civic participation more important than ever. He reiterated that not voting is, in fact, a vote, but one that can work against the very progress people hope to protect.

The choice before Mississippi voters is much more than a political party or a campaign ad. It is about families putting food on the table, children receiving a quality education, seniors maintaining their independence, and communities having the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. It is about ensuring that the next generation inherits more possibilities, not fewer.

As the conversations at the Jackson campaign office made clear, getting out the vote is about more than simply showing up at the polls. It is about showing up for one another. It means giving a young person a ride, helping a senior make it to the voting booth, encouraging a neighbor to become informed, and reminding those who may feel overlooked that their voices still matter.

Mississippi’s future will not be shaped by those who sit on the sidelines, but by those who choose to participate. A fish fry may bring neighbors together, a conversation may inspire someone to act, and a single vote may help determine the direction of an entire community.

The message is simple: Our voices are our power, our votes are our opportunity, and our future is our responsibility. Don’t surrender that power by staying home. Make your voice heard. Vote, because every vote matters, and Mississippi’s future is counting on it.