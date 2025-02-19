Broken promises: a history of policies meant to help Black Americans – and their reversal

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

The United States has a long history of passing policies meant to support Black people, only to later overturn or undermine them. From land ownership in the 1600s to affirmative action in modern times, these rollbacks have often reinforced systemic barriers rather than dismantling them.

The Case of Anthony Johnson: A Landowner Stripped of His Rights

Before slavery became fully institutionalized in America, Anthony Johnson, a Black man who arrived in Virginia in the early 1600s, gained his freedom and became a successful landowner. During this period, both Black and white individuals could be enslaved, but some were able to work their way out of bondage.

Johnson himself owned enslaved individuals, reflecting the complex social structure of the time. However, after his death, the colony refused to allow his family to inherit his land, arguing that he was “not a citizen” due to his African heritage. This decision set a precedent for denying Black people economic power and property rights.

Reconstruction: A Short-Lived Promise

After the Civil War, the federal government introduced policies to support newly freed Black Americans. The Freedmen’s Bureau was created to provide housing, education and legal aid. The promise of “40 acres and a mule” was meant to redistribute land to formerly enslaved people. However, after President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, President Andrew Johnson reversed these policies, returning land to former Confederate owners and leaving many Black families without resources.

Jim Crow and the Reversal of Black Progress

During Reconstruction, Black Americans made political and economic gains. Black men were elected to office, and schools for Black children were established. But these advancements were soon rolled back with the rise of Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation and voter suppression. Poll taxes, literacy tests, and violent intimidation stripped Black citizens of their rights, undoing much of the progress made during Reconstruction.

Civil Rights Legislation: Wins and Setbacks

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were major victories in the fight for racial equality. However, over the years, key protections have been weakened. In 2013, the Supreme Court’s Shelby County v. Holder decision struck down a key part of the Voting Rights Act, allowing states with histories of voter suppression to change election laws without federal oversight. This led to new voter ID laws and redistricting efforts that disproportionately affected Black voters.

Affirmative Action: A Tool for Equality Undone

Affirmative action policies were designed to address historic racial discrimination in education and employment. However, these policies have been challenged repeatedly. In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against race-conscious admissions policies at universities, significantly limiting affirmative action and making it harder for Black students to access higher education opportunities.

A Pattern of Progress and Reversal

History shows that whenever Black Americans make strides toward equality, policies are often reversed or weakened. From Anthony Johnson’s land to affirmative action, from citizenship to DEI, the U.S. has repeatedly rolled back policies that aimed to provide justice and opportunity for people of African descent. Understanding this pattern is crucial in the ongoing fight for racial equity.