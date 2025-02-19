The Eagle Queen soars at ‘The Street’ during Black History Month – Tougaloo Concert Choir was a blessing at the filled-to-capacity Farish Street Baptist Church

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Farish Street Baptist Church’s cup was running over on Sunday, February 16, 2025, as programs continued celebrating Black History Month from the previous Sunday, February 9th, when honors were provided for five long-time Farish Street members who have passed: H.M. Thompson, Allen Walter Elders Nina Mae Harrington, Claire Stevens Watkins and Ruby Stutts Lyells.

Sunday’s service was opened by Associate Pastor Marian Y. Talley, and the visiting Tougaloo Concert Choir sang the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Deacon Jerry Walters offered the prayer and Deacon Louis Jones provided the scripture – Habakkuk 3-17-19. After a welcoming and acknowledgement of several visitors, including Jacqualyn Brown Staffney – daughter of acclaimed civil rights attorney R. Jess Brown – Senior pastor, Reverend Eric D. Williams, then transitioned to the Black History celebration.

Women’s Missionary Society members Alberta Smith and Juanita Brown served as co-chairs organizing Black History Month activities with this year’s theme “African Americans in Labor.”

Nariya Edwards honored Sadie M. Hendricks whose impact was so notable that The Street’s Woman of the Year Award is named for her and Rosie Mitchell. Joshua Martin honored Gladys Noel Bates, a civil rights pioneer and educator. Sarea Martin honored Gwendoln N. Loper, one of the first Black social workers in Mississippi and the first woman with a graduate degree in social work to be employed by the Veteran’s Administration. Past and present members, all graduates of Tougaloo College, were honored by younger members, with the assistance of other young members holding up photos of those being honored, was led by Dr. Tonia Johnson Smith.

Dr. Donzell Lee, Tougaloo College president, offered remarks including thanking the Tougaloo Choir, choir director Professor Ann Marie McPhail, and asking the many Tougalooans in the audience to stand to receive acknowledgement. “Tougaloo College is a place that not only has earned respect in the halls of education but also deserves respect for all that it has done for so many people. As I’ve traveled over the country and around the world, everywhere I go I see people from Tougaloo who are making great differences. Tougaloo College remains committed to producing those outstanding individuals who are so academically conscious, so socially conscious that they want to change their societies for the better. Tougaloo has that tradition and Tougaloo will continue that tradition…” In closing his remarks, President Lee thanked Pastor Williams and offered, “My wish is that Farish Street Baptist Church will continue to be the bastion of this community that it has been through the years.”

Tougaloo Concert Choir, under the direction of Professor Ann Marie McPhail – a lyric soprano who has sung in opera houses across the United States and beyond – sang “He’s the Lily of the Valley,” arranged by Wendell P. Whalum, conductor of the Morehouse College Glee Club first, then followed with the African-American spiritual “Ezekiel Saw de Wheel,” arranged by William Levi Dawson, and then a version of “Jesus Promised,” written by Timothy Carpenter and made famous by Chicago Mass Choir twenty years ago, that brought the church straight up. The Street is known well and far for bringing the highest caliber of music with its own choir and a wide range of soloists, but these selections, and especially “Jesus Promise” led by Senior Music Major, Miss Hayley Porter, brought sheer expressions of joy, tears and jubilation on this special day.

Pastor Williams focused the preaching moment on “In the Meantime.” The faith claim upon this text is the faithful rejoice and trust in the Lord during times of trouble. His ability to teach Biblical truths tied directly to present day realities is astounding and always leaves us with a charge, a direction, an urging, a pearl of his knowledge and leadership – and this day, in full acknowledgement of the turmoil and carnage being unleashed in our country, it is to pray.

“Habakkuk knows something about the Lord…of the Lord’s righteousness…of the Lord’s justice… and that He will answer prayer. Habakkuk waits…he must live in the meantime. He does what any person of absolute faith in the Lord does, he prays and waits…the joy of the Lord is my strength,” Pastor Williams imparted.

Black History Month conversation and celebration will continue at The Street next Sunday, February 23, 2025, when Waikinya J.S. Clanton, director of the Mississippi Office of the Southern Poverty Law Center, will be the guest speaker. Additionally, The Mississippi Link newspaper has it on good authority that soprano Ann Marie McPhail will be the featured soloist.