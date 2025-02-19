Black History: A moment of reflection

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

As we experience Black History 2025, we have an opportunity to look back at our ancestral roots, examine ourselves, and forge ahead. Holding on to our roots has taught us that when our load seems unbearable, we can be successful if we don’t faint. Ancestral perseverance has taught us that with sound minds and firm feet planted, we can soar to greater heights.

Given this mindset, we can manifest ourselves into a people who understand who we are and set respectable patterns for generations inside and outside our cultural sphere. Many strides have thus far been made toward this goal. When the wavering and wondering cause us to be downtrodden and to miss our steps, however, we must remember our ancestral roots – the leverages that push us back on track.

What am I saying, so as not to confuse anyone? When I look around and see and feel the rudeness that has crept into our domain, I understand – like perhaps many of you – that something in the air is not right in the race. When I discover that in many instances, adults are not behaving as respectable leaders for themselves, the young, and others, that is a problem. When I see children controlling their parents and/or guardians, that is a problem. When I walk into settings and find disrespect for authority, that is a problem.

The above are just a few examples of what has latched onto many who don’t seem to have a problem with their rudeness.

This Black History moment, nevertheless, is neither too early nor too late to look in the mirror, assess ourselves, and make changes. These changes should be meant for improving ourselves and others by the way we talk and the way we walk.

Indeed, our talk must line up with our actions. If that falters, then we must persist to find positive outcomes for the good of humanity. It’s not easy to break old habits, but if old habits are hindrances, then they are blocking what could be successful outcomes.

Carving a niche’ for self-respect and empathy for others is highly recommended. Thinking before we speak can often curtail negativity. Empathizing with others allows us opportunity to psychologically place ourselves in their places. Remembering, too, that while philosophies may vary, we should never forget the human element because everybody has something to say. How we say it, however, will determine whether it registers to others.