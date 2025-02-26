The All State HBCU Legacy Bowl Continues to Shine and Reach New Heights

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.,

and Deborah L. Ewers MSW,

Let’s score another victory for the All State HBCU Legacy Bowl. Its appeal to fans in football land is soaring higher with each passing year.

The game with teams named in honor of legendary coaches, Eddie Robinson (Grambling State University) and Jake Gaither (Florida A&M University) was held Saturday, February 22 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was televised on The NFL Network.

Congratulations are extended to a lot of people and organizations. Of course, high fives to Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris who both had outstanding college careers at Grambling State University and in professional football. They are credited with creating the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Over the course of time, many HBCU football players were overlooked when it came to playing football at the professional level. Not anymore.

The National Football League has been a driving force in creating this game for HBCUs. They have given resources and personnel to create a world-class atmosphere for these student-athletes.

They have combined with The Black College Football Hall of Fame to organize a week-long series of events and activities that the players will never forget. They will tell their children and grandchildren about their NFL experience.

Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University has been the site of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The administration has been supportive of this game since its inception. It is our opinion that Yulman Stadium will be the permanent home for this classic.

The Hyatt Regency Hotel was the official hotel for the All State HBCU Legacy Bowl and all of its off field activities. The accommodations were outstanding as they hosted both the press conference and the career fair.

Employers were present and offering these student-athletes both full-time positions and internships. We saw first-hand the players taking advantage of these moments. To be able to come to one location and have these national companies represented was truly a blessing.

All State Insurance Company is to be congratulated on being the major sponsor for this football game. They have developed a superb partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Their commitment is a testimony to the richness of talent found at HBCUs.

Growing crowds and increased enthusiasm have been the hallmarks of the All State HBCU Legacy Bowl. Fans have come from across America to see these HBCU players. We watched them cheering and being happy with each first down and touchdown.

Prior to kickoff and the crowd primed for some football, the Xavier University of Louisiana Marching Band took to the field to the delight of the crowd.

It was football time as both teams took the field. It wasn’t long before Team Robinson scored the first touchdown at the two minute mark in the first quarter. Both offenses and defenses gave us highlights that made us stand to our feet.

With fans doing a lot of cheering and hollering, Team Robinson scored another touchdown late in the second quarter to make the score 14-0.

If you were rooting for Team Gaither, your rooting was not in vain.

We checked the clock and with minutes to go before halftime, Team Gaither went into the end zone and made the score Team Robinson 14 and Team Gaither 7 at halftime.

Our halftime treats were made more enjoyable as we watched the Alcorn State University Marching Band. They were outstanding. Bands, football and HBCUs go together like a hand in glove.

The second half was equally as exciting as Team Robinson pulled out the victory by the score of 17-14.

The offensive player of the game from Team Robinson was Daniel Richardson (Florida A&M University) and the defensive player of the game also from Team Robinson was Treqwan Thomas (Alabama State University).

We are already making plans for next year’s All State HBCU Legacy Bowl. We hope you are too.