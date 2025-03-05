Apple shareholders reject effort to dismantle DEI initiatives, approve $500 billion U.S. investment plan

By Stacy M. Brown,

Apple has vowed to stick to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives despite pressure from a Trump-associated group and an atmosphere that derides a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Shareholders voted this week to keep the company’s DEI initiatives, rejecting a proposal from a conservative think tank that sought to eliminate them. The vote occurred during Apple’s annual meeting, during which the company also announced a $500 billion commitment to investments in the United States over the next four years – the largest domestic spending plan in its history.

The National Center for Public Policy Research submitted the proposal, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions and a rise in DEI-related lawsuits. The group claimed Apple’s DEI efforts could expose the company to legal risks. In response, Apple said the proposal was unnecessary, pointing to its strong compliance measures and calling the effort an attempt to interfere with how it manages its operations and workforce. Officials did not disclose the final vote count.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re expanding our support for American manufacturing.”

The new spending plan includes a new 250,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Houston, where servers supporting Apple Intelligence will be produced. The facility, set to open in 2026, is expected to create thousands of jobs. Production will begin later this year, marking a shift from previous overseas manufacturing.

Apple will also double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund and open an academy in Michigan to train future manufacturers and increase silicon engineering and artificial intelligence research. The plan includes collaboration with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, the development of data centers, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states.

Cook acknowledged that adjustments to DEI initiatives may be necessary as legal challenges evolve but affirmed the company’s commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace. “We will continue to create a culture of belonging,” he told shareholders.

Apple’s decision comes after several major corporations pulled back on DEI programs. Companies such as Walmart, Target, Exxon, and Goldman Sachs have scaled down diversity efforts, with some citing legal concerns or shareholder pressure. Meta and Google have also reduced their DEI initiatives.

Institutional Shareholder Services, a leading proxy advisory firm, recommended that shareholders vote to maintain Apple’s DEI programs. Costco shareholders took a similar position in January, rejecting a proposal to evaluate risks associated with its diversity policies. “We owe our success to the more than 300,000 employees who serve our members every day,” said Costco Chairman Hamilton Tony James. “It is important that they all feel included and appreciated.”

Apple’s $500 billion investment package aims to boost American manufacturing, support job creation, and expand its infrastructure. Over the past five years, the company has paid over $75 billion in U.S. taxes, including $19 billion in 2024. Apple currently supports over 2.9 million jobs nationwide through direct employment, partnerships with manufacturers, and the iOS app economy.

Cook closed the meeting with a message of long-term commitment. “We’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation,” he asserted.